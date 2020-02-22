Karishma Tanna is a television actress, Karishma Tanna played a role in Indu and has won the hearts of many by her dance moves and sexy figure.she was the second runner of Bigg Boss in 2014, and was dating Upen Patel for 2 years. she also showcased her talent in films like Sanju movie, which was a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt, she participated in the show comedy night circus, , she played a role of Natasha as secretary, also was a hosted magic show and also acted in children show.she was judge of the show BIG Magic’s she also won several awards and worked in many successful movies.
What is the age of Karishma Tanna?
Age is just a number what really matters is how you are learning day by day. Karishma Tanna is 36.
What is the date of birth of Karishma Tanna?
She was born in 21 December 1983 and also brought up in Gujarati family .she lives now in Mumbai and enjoys luxurious living
What is the height of Karishma Tanna?
The tall and beautiful actress Karishma Tanna is about 5 feet 9 inches. She always wins hearts by her beautiful looks and attractive personality.
What is the weight of Karishma Tanna?
Karishma Tanna Weighs 60 kg, and looks soo beautiful and perfect in every dress she carries.
What is Karishma Tanna's net worth?
Karishma Tanna charges per episode 80 thousand per episode and has lavish car for her ride, her net worth $12 million dollars and is a very positive personality.
What is the name of Karishma Tanna's first boyfriend?
Upen Patel was her boyfriend and after 2 years they got engaged and then separated both of them were soo beautiful and audience loved their connection.
What is the name of Karishma Tanna's Husband?
Karishma Tanna is not married yet she is single after she broke up with Upen Patel they were together for 2 years and then got engaged and later they separated
Which is Karishma Tanna's first movie?
She has done many movies but Dosti: FriendsForever was her first movie and then worked in Sanju biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt.
What are the hit songs of Karishma Tanna?
Mathe Banni Preethsona was her hit and hot sexy couple dance, and the dancing moves makes every one go high on heels .
What are the top movies of Karishma Tanna?
Karishma Tanna worked in various movies like, Gollu Aur Pappu, Grand Masti, I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona, Dosti: Friends Forever TinAA & Lolo and all are on very great hits. Tina & Lolo is an ongoing release.