Karishma Tanna is a television actress, Karishma Tanna played a role in Indu and has won the hearts of many by her dance moves and sexy figure.she was the second runner of Bigg Boss in 2014, and was dating Upen Patel for 2 years. she also showcased her talent in films like Sanju movie, which was a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt, she participated in the show comedy night circus, , she played a role of Natasha as secretary, also was a hosted magic show and also acted in children show.she was judge of the show BIG Magic’s she also won several awards and worked in many successful movies.