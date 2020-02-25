Having played memorable characters in popular television shows including Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others, Kritika Kamra is certainly a household name. She just makes her fans go crazy by her looks and acting. she is extremely beautiful and looks stunning in all of her attires. Kamra is an active member of social media and keeps her fans update about her shows and programs by posting frequently.

Calling acting as a very volatile profession, she says, both TV and film stars have to constantly prove themselves as actors. The TV is looked down upon and there is a perception that TV actors are not intelligent, comparably. Not giving much attention to such a stereotype she came up as an all-rounder and a successful actress. To know much about Kritika Kamra’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies take a look at the article: