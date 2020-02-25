Having played memorable characters in popular television shows including Kitni Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others, Kritika Kamra is certainly a household name. She just makes her fans go crazy by her looks and acting. she is extremely beautiful and looks stunning in all of her attires. Kamra is an active member of social media and keeps her fans update about her shows and programs by posting frequently.
Calling acting as a very volatile profession, she says, both TV and film stars have to constantly prove themselves as actors. The TV is looked down upon and there is a perception that TV actors are not intelligent, comparably. Not giving much attention to such a stereotype she came up as an all-rounder and a successful actress. To know much about Kritika Kamra’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies take a look at the article:
What is the age of Kritika Kamra?
Television actress Kritika Kamra, who rose to fame with her role of Aarohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan Kundra, is 28.
What is the date of birth of Kritika Kamra?
Hot and beautiful Kritika Kamra was born on 25th October 1988, in Baraily, Madhya Pradesh, India. Like Baraily ki barfi she is sweet and humble to her fans and always charm them by her grace and beauty.
What is the height of Kritika Kamra?
The actress who gave her role and marked her name in the top list of Indian Television is 5 feet 6 inches approximately. She keeps the grace up and wins hearts by her on-screen performances.
What is the weight of Kritika Kamra?
The actress, who wasn’t very much active on social media, has lately been treating fans with her hot updates quite frequently. And motivate her fans to be fit and healthy, Kritika is 54 Kg approximately.
What is Kritika Kamra's net worth?
Kritika Kamra earns a good amount of money, by doing hit shows and still being on the same track, her remuneration INR 35K to 40 K per episode. Which shows her net worth is 1 million approximately.
What is the name of Kritika Kamra's first boyfriend?
Kritika has been in a relationship with Uday, who is the CEO of a talent management company for quite some time. They are often seen partying together but neither of the two has ever confirmed their relationship. Earlier, Kritika was rumored to be in a relationship with her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. Karan Kundra was her X boyfriend.
Which is Kritika Kamra's first movie?
Popular TV actor Kritika Kamra, who is making her Bollywood debut with Mitron, is super excited to see the response of the audience and her fans. Looking forward for many other projects Kritika Kamra is full of zest to work more.
What are the hit songs of Kritika Kamra?
Chalte Chalte. Chalte Chalte ,Kamariya, Sawarne Lage, Sawarne Lage, Hai Pyaar Kya, Mera Jahan, Mitron Dandiya Mashup, Kamariya Remix By DJ Akhil Talreja From Mitron and many more are some of the hit songs of Kritika Kamra .
What are the top movies of Kritika Kamra?
Kritika never took a break from television to actively chase films and is thankful to the small screen for giving her name and fame. Mitron counts in her top movie list.