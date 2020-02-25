Krystle D’Souza age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movie: Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain star Krystle D’Souza is a very popular face in the TV industry. Krystle D’Souza made her acting debut in Kahe Na Kahe in the year 2007. Soon through her acting skills and perfect dialogue delivery earned fame and was seen in many famous TV shows and Web series also. Recently She was approached for Ekta’s Naagin 4, but still, she has not signed for her role leaving the news unconfirmed.D’Souza praises Ekta a lot as she thinks because of Ekta she got a right platform to came into the limelight. Krystle D’Souza has a huge number of fans and also make sure to entertain her fans and followers by keeping her Instagram account real and creative.