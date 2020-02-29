Maahi Vij: Popular actress Maahi Vij has proven to be a perfect actress, perfect wife, and a perfect mother. The actress who has started her career from the film Aparichithan in 2004 than coming for a daily soap Akela in 2007, has paved a wonderful future ahead. The beautiful actress extremely happy marital life ahead. Getting married to one of the most entertaining and loving anchor and actor Jay Bhanushali in 2010, then adopting two kids, Khushi and Rajveer. The duo won the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye in 2013, after two years of the wedding. The actress paid her full affection towards her family and planned to never look back. To know much about Maahi Vij read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.