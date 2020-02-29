Maahi Vij: Popular actress Maahi Vij has proven to be a perfect actress, perfect wife, and a perfect mother. The actress who has started her career from the film Aparichithan in 2004 than coming for a daily soap Akela in 2007, has paved a wonderful future ahead. The beautiful actress extremely happy marital life ahead. Getting married to one of the most entertaining and loving anchor and actor Jay Bhanushali in 2010, then adopting two kids, Khushi and Rajveer. The duo won the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye in 2013, after two years of the wedding. The actress paid her full affection towards her family and planned to never look back. To know much about Maahi Vij read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Maahi Vij?
Maahi Vij who has experienced some of the most beautiful parts of life, and still delighted by her lovely family is 37.
What is the date of birth of Maahi Vij?
Maahi Vij was born in Delhi to Punjabi parents. She then moved to Mumbai at the age of 17 and started her modeling career. She was born on 4 January 1982.
What is the height of Maahi Vij?
The gorgeous and supremely talented actress and mother is 5 feet 2 inches in height. Her height is what makes her more confident and also compliments with her husband Jay Bhanushali.
What is the weight of Maahi Vij?
For an actress it is important to maintain size and shape, Maahi Vij who gained weight after giving birth to a beautiful bay girl also experience a sudden gain of weight, but she didn’t take a pause and by her healthy habit and exercise again came back to her shape. Maahi Vij is 53 Kg approximately.
What is Maahi Vij's net worth?
Famous TV Actress Mahhi Vij’s net worth is $70 Million at the age of 37 years old. She earned the money being a professional TV Actress. She is supremely talented and will soon be seeing back on the screen with some extraordinary projects.
What is the name of Maahi Vij's first boyfriend?
There are usually many rumors surrounding your favorite celebrities, and knowing about Maahi Vij’s first boyfriend is not that difficult. The lady’s past present and future boyfriend are secured with the name Jay Bhanushali.
What is the name of Maahi Vij's Husband?
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married back in the year 2010. The couple has also adopted two kids, Khushi and Rajveer. Then the couple recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives on August 21, 2019.
Which is Maahi Vij's first movie?
The actress who was last seen in serial, Balika Vadhu has given her film debut from Aparichithan in 2004. The actress marked her name in the industry by showing extremely fabulous acting and was bagged with more such projects.
What are the hit songs of Maahi Vij?
TuTu Hai Wahi, Rim Jhim Sawan barse are some of the songs of Maahi Vij, the actress yet not explored much in the Bollywood industry so do not count many songs in the list.
What are the top movies of Maahi Vij?
Aparichithan in 2004 is the only film of Maahi Vij, though the actress has given many daily soaps like Nakusha, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu, Laal Ishq, Shubh Kadam and many more.