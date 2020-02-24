Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the boldest and sexy actresses the Indian Television has ever had. She is known for her fit body and zero size figure. Sharma rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Roshni in the show Jamai Raja which aired on Zee TV back in the year 2014. The show was able to acquire a huge fan base because of its amazing storyline and wonderful portrayal of characters. Moreover, the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey were also loved by the audiences. Nia Sharma no doubt has established her name in the industry and counted as one of the most famous actresses in the television industry.
What is the age of Nia Sharma?
Making her fans crazy by her sensuous and bold looks, Nia Sharma is just 28 years old.
What is the date of birth of Nia Sharma?
Ek Hazaron mai mere behna hai actor was born on 17th September 1990, in Rohini, India.
What is the height of Nia Sharma?
Nia Sharma’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. The young actress made her Television debut in 2010 as Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksh .
What is the weight of Nia Sharma?
Nia Sharma’s weight is 50 Kg approximately, but, as it is said, having the perfect body is not an easy task. And it has not been a smooth ride for Nia Sharma also.
What is Nia Sharma's net worth?
Nia Sharma continued her television acting journey by playing Roshni Patel in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, In 2017, Sharma starred as Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted. Later she participated in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, after which she never looked back. Achieved a net worth of $7million.
What is the name of Nia Sharma's first boyfriend?
Varun Jain and Kushal Tandon.
What is the name of Nia Sharma's Husband?
Nia Sharma is unmarried, and not in a mood to get into such a serious relationship.
Which is Nia Sharma's first movie?
After doing hit web series like Twisted and Untouchables of Vikram Bhatt, Nia Sharma would be debuting in Bollywood with a Vikram Bhatt’s film.
What are the hit songs of Nia Sharma?
Hamnava, Raat Ki, Waada, Aye Ajnabi, Hor Pila are some of the big hits of Nia Sharma .
What are the top movies of Nia Sharma?
Not done much in Bollywood, but web series named Twisted and Untouchables had a massive hit on the internet.