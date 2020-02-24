Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the boldest and sexy actresses the Indian Television has ever had. She is known for her fit body and zero size figure. Sharma rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Roshni in the show Jamai Raja which aired on Zee TV back in the year 2014. The show was able to acquire a huge fan base because of its amazing storyline and wonderful portrayal of characters. Moreover, the on-screen chemistry of the lead pair, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey were also loved by the audiences. Nia Sharma no doubt has established her name in the industry and counted as one of the most famous actresses in the television industry.