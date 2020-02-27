Beautiful and gorgeous Radhika Madan is an Indian television and film actress. Before her debut, Madan used to work as a dance instructor in New Delhi. Radhika Madan started her career by playing the role of Ishani in Ekta Kapoor’s Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on Colors TV. She even won the Best Debut Award at Zee Gold Awards 2015. Not just frictional work, she was also seen in Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded.
Radhika was better known by her role in Mere Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, also had done great work in the film industry, she exclaims that shifting to films at the peak of her TV career was not a difficult decision for her as she wanted to rediscover herself as an actor. Radhika became an overnight star after featuring in Ekta Kapoor’s Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. To know much about her read Radhika Madan’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Radhika Madan?
Young and beautiful actress Radhika Madan got a great break by Ekta Kapoor, Tum Se Hi Aashiqui, ny which she had paved her path towards success in just a very short period, she is 23.
What is the date of birth of Radhika Madan?
Radhika Madan has won the hearts of millions by her beauty and work. The role she takes, the way she handles and portrays it is just what makes her fans go crazy about her. Miss Madan was born on 1 May 1995, in Pitampura, Delhi, India.
What is the height of Radhika Madan?
Radhika always charms her fans by her looks nad attires, the way she carry her costumes and showcases her talent makes her one of the most attractive Television actresses. Using her height as a tool, Radhika is 5 feet 2 inches.
What is the weight of Radhika Madan?
The diva marks her fitness by having a proper gym and healthy habits, better to be healthy than to be chubby is her moto. The young actress is extremely fit ad beautiful and is 50 Kg approximately.
What is Radhika Madan's net worth?
The main source of Radhika’s income comes from participating in the TV reality shows and acting in television serials and Bollywood movies. Her net worth is currently unknown.
What is the name of Radhika Madan's first boyfriend?
The young actress did no explore much in love life and is named with Ishan Arya, who is her present boyfriend. Radhika says that she wants to focus on her career before planning for her relationships.
What is the name of Radhika Madan's Husband?
Radhika Madan is unmarried and not in a mood to take up such hard decision, she wants to focus on her career and crack big projects for herself and for her fans.
Which is Radhika Madan's first movie?
Radhika is quite young and talented, and so far she worked in one of Tv series. Radhika made her Bollywood Debut with the films Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha in a leading role along with the Dangal girl Sanaya Malhotra in 2018.
What are the hit songs of Radhika Madan?
Rappan Rapi Rap, Balma, Radhika Madan kathak, Tere Liye, Naina Banjare, Humma song and many more counts in the list of songs, where Radhika Madan have given extraordinary performances.
What are the top movies of Radhika Madan?
Pataakha and Mard ko Dard Ni Hota are the hit movies of Radhika Madan. And soon she will be seen opposite Irfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor on her next big Bollywood project Angrezi Medium, releasing shortly.