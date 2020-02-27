Beautiful and gorgeous Radhika Madan is an Indian television and film actress. Before her debut, Madan used to work as a dance instructor in New Delhi. Radhika Madan started her career by playing the role of Ishani in Ekta Kapoor’s Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on Colors TV. She even won the Best Debut Award at Zee Gold Awards 2015. Not just frictional work, she was also seen in Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded.

Radhika was better known by her role in Mere Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, also had done great work in the film industry, she exclaims that shifting to films at the peak of her TV career was not a difficult decision for her as she wanted to rediscover herself as an actor. Radhika became an overnight star after featuring in Ekta Kapoor’s Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. To know much about her read Radhika Madan’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.