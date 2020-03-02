Ragini Khanna: Actor Ragini Khanna, who has worked in TV shows such as Sasural Genda Phool and Radha Ki Betiyaan, is veteran actor Govinda’s niece. However, she sees this tag of being a star’s relative annoying and wants to create her own identity.

The 29-year-old actor is popular for her bubbly, next door girl that roles on television, the diva has done three fiction shows, and her role in each show was very different. But since the feel of each show was light-hearted, even her role was marked as bubby actress.

She says that she is privileged to be Govinda’s niece to see him from her time of growing, but she did not tell everyone about it or was spoon-fed. Every choice she made was by herself. The beautiful actress marks a sense of independence and stand on one’s feet without any support. To know much about Ragini Khanna read her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies