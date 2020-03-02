Ragini Khanna: Actor Ragini Khanna, who has worked in TV shows such as Sasural Genda Phool and Radha Ki Betiyaan, is veteran actor Govinda’s niece. However, she sees this tag of being a star’s relative annoying and wants to create her own identity.
The 29-year-old actor is popular for her bubbly, next door girl that roles on television, the diva has done three fiction shows, and her role in each show was very different. But since the feel of each show was light-hearted, even her role was marked as bubby actress.
She says that she is privileged to be Govinda’s niece to see him from her time of growing, but she did not tell everyone about it or was spoon-fed. Every choice she made was by herself. The beautiful actress marks a sense of independence and stand on one’s feet without any support. To know much about Ragini Khanna read her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies
What is the age of Ragini Khanna?
Ragini Khanna who charms her fans by her beautiful and innocent smile, and have given some great work is 31. The diva claimed to be independent and not been spoonfed by her family members especially her uncle Govinda.
What is the date of birth of Ragini Khanna?
The actor was born on 9 December 1987 in Mumbai, India. Ragini Khanna is the daughter of Praveen Khanna and Kamini Khanna. She is the second child of her parents, her elder brother name is Amit Khanna.
What is the height of Ragini Khanna?
Ragini Khanna is an Indian Film and Television Actress, who has inlighten great works in the industry, she through her work has marked her name in the list and still on the verge of having tons of projects. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall.
What is the weight of Ragini Khanna?
Ragini Khanna is an extremely beautiful and sensuous actress, who always idealization her fans for fitness and health. She keeps her track over heath and posts her pics from her time and schedule in the gym. She is fit and is 55 Kg approximately.
What is Ragini Khanna's net worth?
Ragini Khanna is a very talented actor of age 31 and living a luxurious life. She has Divyanka Tripathi House in Bhopal. She owns BMW3 series car and her total Net worth is said to be less than 1 Million dollars.
What is the name of Ragini Khanna's first boyfriend?
Ragini Khanna has kept his relationships away from her professional life. As per records she has never shared or accepted openly for her relationships. In an interview, she said I am not the dating type. It was rumored that Ragini Khanna is possibly single.
What is the name of Ragini Khanna's Husband?
The actor keeping her relationship secret and not letting it a topic of discussion in the media is unmarried and was rumored to be in a relationship with Jeasal Arya who is an entrepreneur.
Which is Ragini Khanna's first movie?
Ragini Khanna started her acting debut on NDTV imagine in Daily soap opera Radha Ki Betiyaan. She made her Bollywood debut in a Comedy movie Teen They Bhai. In 2010 was the contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She acted in Bhaskar Bharti as Bharti. In 2010 she acted on a famous show of Star Plus Sasural Genda Phool, and continued doing more such projects, she given her Bollywood debut from Teen Thay Bhai in 2011.
What are the hit songs of Ragini Khanna?
Love Ho Gaya. Bhaji In Problem.
Ishq Zehreela. Bhaji In Problem.
Ferrari. Bhaji In Problem.
Chad Gayi. Bhaji In Problem.
Bhaji In Problem. Bhaji In Problem.
Pigeon Kabootar Full On Mix Remixed by Ranjit Barot.
Aar Dariya.
Bhai Ke Chakkar Fulltu Mix Remixed by Ranjit Barot.
What are the top movies of Ragini Khanna?
Teen Thay Bhai, Bhaji in Problem, Gurgaon is the list of the hit movies of young and beautiful actress Ragini Khanna.