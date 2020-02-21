What is the age of Rashami Desai?
Rashami Desai is 34 years old.
What is the date of birth of Rashami Desai?
Rashami Desai was born on 13 February 1986.
What is the height of Rashami Desai?
Rashami Desai’s height is 5 feet 3 inches.
What is the weight of Rashami Desai?
Rashami Desai’s weight is 58 kg.
What is Rashami Desai's net worth?
Rashami Desai’s net worth is rs 7.19 Million.
What is the name of Rashami Desai's first boyfriend?
Nandish Sandhu was Rashami Desai’s first boyfriend.
What is the name of Rashami Desai's Husband?
Rashami Desai was married to Nandish Sandhu from the year 2012 to 2016. However, they are divorced now.
Which is Rashami Desai's first movie?
Rashami Desai was first seen in an Assamese family drama movie Kanyadaan which was released in 2002.
What are the hit songs of Rashami Desai?
Rashami Desai’s hit songs include Dagabaaz re from Dabbang 2, Jiyab Hum Sathe Sathe, Chala Nadiya Kinare Chali, Hum Baal Brahma Chari Tu Kanya Kuvari, Vardi Pehin Ke Bhaila.
What are the top movies of Rashami Desai?
Rashami Desai’s top movies include Six X that hit the big screens in 2016, Superstar that released in 2017 and she was also featured in one of the songs from Dabbang 2 with Salman Khan.