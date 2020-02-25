Sakshi Tanwar is a popular hit actress, her most successful grama till now was Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in which she played a very responsible character and impressed everyone by her acting and morality. Her shows were the most-watched show, on television and this lady had a great huge impact on the audience and has huge fan base and they are crazy for her. Sakshi Tanwar debuted her Bollywood career in Dangal which was a blockbuster hit and won hearts of everyone in which she played the character of Mother and she has won many awards.