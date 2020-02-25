Sakshi Tanwar is a popular hit actress, her most successful grama till now was Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in which she played a very responsible character and impressed everyone by her acting and morality. Her shows were the most-watched show, on television and this lady had a great huge impact on the audience and has huge fan base and they are crazy for her. Sakshi Tanwar debuted her Bollywood career in Dangal which was a blockbuster hit and won hearts of everyone in which she played the character of Mother and she has won many awards.
What is the age of Sakshi Tanwar?
Sakshi Tanwar is born on 12 January1973 she is 47 and has inspired everyone by her fitness and giving everyone major fitness goals. She looks perfectly fine in traditional wear and is herself a fashion icon.
What is the date of birth of Sakshi Tanwar?
Sakshi Tanwar born date is 12 January 1973 and works in so many years she is shining days by day and has impressed everyone. Bade ache lagtay hai gave her a major push in her acting career.
What is the height of Sakshi Tanwar?
Sakshi Tanwar is 5’4 and having this much of height gives her way different look and has actually worked best till now.
What is the weight of Sakshi Tanwar?
Sakshi Tanwar weighs approx 54Kgs.
What is Sakshi Tanwar's net worth?
Sakshi Tanwar net worth is $2 million she charges 1.25 lakh for per episode.
What is the name of Sakshi Tanwar's first boyfriend?
Sakshi Tanwar had link-ups with Samir Kochar and was also had rumoured ties with businessman.
What is the name of Sakshi Tanwar's Husband?
Sakshi Tanwar in one of her interview said she is single and has no boyfriend. presently she is unmaried.
Which is Sakshi Tanwar's first movie?
Sakshi Tanwar played the role of Daya Kaur Phogat in movie Dangal which was her first debut film, and the film hit the cinemas and earned a lot of fame.her character in the movie was commendable and was appreciated much.
What are the hit songs of Sakshi Tanwar?
Sakshi Tanwar was casted in a song of movie Dangal, Naina.
What are the top movies of Sakshi Tanwar?
Sakshi Tanwar did not work much in movies but has done one movie Dangal where she played a great role, wife of Aamir Khan.