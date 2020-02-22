Sanaya Irani is a television actress who is popularly known as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum was here popular show and she was the finalist of Jhalak dikh la Ja show and also participated in Nach Baliye show, won the third place in the finale. She got married to Mohit Sehgal who is a television actor who is very handsome and good looking and positive personality, Sananya became more popular after working with Aamir Khan in Fanaa movie where she played supporting role., Dum Dum Dumroo, and got great fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was also a very popular show.