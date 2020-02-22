Sanaya Irani is a television actress who is popularly known as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum was here popular show and she was the finalist of Jhalak dikh la Ja show and also participated in Nach Baliye show, won the third place in the finale. She got married to Mohit Sehgal who is a television actor who is very handsome and good looking and positive personality, Sananya became more popular after working with Aamir Khan in Fanaa movie where she played supporting role., Dum Dum Dumroo, and got great fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was also a very popular show.
What is the age of ?
Age does not define anyone,Sanaya irani is 36 and looks even younger and fresh.
What is the date of birth of ?
Sanaya born in 17 September 1983 and brought up in Parsi family.
What is the height of ?
Sanaya irani looks hot and graceful and with height of 5.5
What is the weight of ?
Sanaya Irani is 50 and looks more gorgeous even and has maintained her weight and impresses everyone by her looks.
What is 's net worth?
Sanaya charges 80,000 for per episide and her net worth is 2.3million, she one of the heighest paid actress of television industry
What is the name of 's first boyfriend?
Sanaya Irani boyfriend is Mohit Sehgal who is also a television actor and both have done the show together
What is the name of 's Husband?
Mohit Sehgal
What are the hit songs of ?
Rabba ve, Pihu Ghost, Saawariya, Ghost
What are the top movies of ?
Fanna, Pihu