Sara Khan: Television actress Sara Khan knows how to be in headline by her works and by her controversies, the star that was marked to be the first contestant to get married on the stage of the reality show, Sara Khan got married to Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 5.

The Sapna… Babul Ka Bidaai actress marriage to actor Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 5 created quite a news. Sometime after they were evicted, the two got divorced. Sara, who has been focussing on a career in films, recently found love in reality show contestant Paras Chabra even. Lot to know about the lady, know bout her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.