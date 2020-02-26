Sara Khan: Television actress Sara Khan knows how to be in headline by her works and by her controversies, the star that was marked to be the first contestant to get married on the stage of the reality show, Sara Khan got married to Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 5.
The Sapna… Babul Ka Bidaai actress marriage to actor Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 5 created quite a news. Sometime after they were evicted, the two got divorced. Sara, who has been focussing on a career in films, recently found love in reality show contestant Paras Chabra even. Lot to know about the lady, know bout her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Sara Khan?
Sara Khan is an Indian model and actress. She was a challenger on Bigg Boss 4 of every 2010. Sara additionally worked in Pakistani serials. All this covered in very young period Sara Khan is 29.
What is the date of birth of Sara Khan?
Sara Khan was born on August 6, 1991, in Bhopal, India into a Muslim family. Her dad is a specialist while her mom is a businessperson. She has three more youthful sisters named Alisha Khan, Aliya Khan and Arya Khan who are near her.
What is the height of Sara Khan?
Sara Khan made her Tv vocation in Star Plus show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai as Sadhna. Sara is 5 feet 2 inches in height, the diva had cracked many television projects and earned lot of limelight from her shows and controversies.
What is the weight of Sara Khan?
The actress has made her fans drop on their knees by her extremely sensuous looks and hot body, she is extremely beautiful and sexy and marks a thin figure of about 45 Kg approximately.
What is Sara Khan's net worth?
Sara Khan may be a fashionable Indian TV actress. She came into limelight for her role of Sadhna within the serial Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. She was seen in &Tv’s serial Santoshi Maa. Sara Khan was last seen in Colors’ show Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se. After which she was not much seen in any show, her net worth is yet unknown.
What is the name of Sara Khan's first boyfriend?
Hot actress was rumored with many linkups with different stars and was carried fr cheating some.Ali Merchant, Paras Chabra, Rishabh Tandon, Noor Hassan, and Ankit Gera are the list of her actual boyfriends.
What is the name of Sara Khan's Husband?
Sara and Ali became the first couple in the Bigg Boss house to get married on national television, however got separated following a couple of months. And currently dating Ankit Gera and is unmarried. The lady even got headlines while dating Paras Chabra after her divorce from Ali Merchant.
Which is Sara Khan's first movie?
Moving ahead towards Bollywood Industry the multi-capable woman commenced her profession venture in film industry with Dim Rainbow in 2013 however sadly, the motion picture is as yet unreleased.
What are the hit songs of Sara Khan?
Lekin Woh Mera Ishq hai, Labon Se Labon ki, Black Heart, Tere Jism and many more counts in the hit list of Sara Khan Bollywood songs.
What are the top movies of Sara Khan?
Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Dark Rainbow, Midsummer Midnight, Total Siyapaa, Payback, the diva has marked her roles by giving extraordinary performances in her movies and serial, fans ate waiting to see her back in a big projects and get enough of her.