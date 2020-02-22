Shilpa Shinde is a Television actress who is popularly known for her drama Bhabhi, more interestingly she was winner 0 BiggB0ss 11 show and gained soo much popularity after coming out of the house she has worked in many Tv serials and earned huge respect among the audience. Her husband was also part of his Tv journey and they have done together the show but her marriage did not work as she was no meeting the needs of his family, she inspires many women as how she played the game and being depressed due to his personal problems, she inspiration for everyone who thinks we are not enough good.