Taking part of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has developed the fanbase for herself. Her pair with Mohsin Khan is being actually appreciated by her followers and so they handle to get the couple trending on social media very quickly. They never get enough of her.
Shivangi Joshi says once you get to the top, the view is fantastic. For her, most people would say that she has accomplished what most would want, but Shivangi does not think so. Every day presents an opportunity for the actress to better herself, and that is what drives her. To her, the chance she has been given is not one to waste, and making her parents proud is her main objective.
What is the age of Shivangi Joshi?
The beautiful young actress in the Television industry and she is just 22. Keeping age just as a number and beating other ladies, Shivangi Joshi always be on the famous list of daily soap actresses.
What is the date of birth of Shivangi Joshi?
The actress was born on 18th May 1995 in Dehradun, Uttrakhand, India. The pahadi girl always charms her fan by her looks and acting.
What is the height of Shivangi Joshi?
Shivangi Joshi is 5 feet 6 inches approximately, the actress also loves riding bicycles, and she admits that her fans like to see her riding, hence, she has received many compliments.
What is the weight of Shivangi Joshi?
Shivangi Joshi keeps her health fit and always rely on daily gyming and healthy habits. Shivangi Joshi 52 Kg approximately. She is fit and inspires her fans to be the same.
What is Shivangi Joshi's net worth?
When Shivangi booked the role of Naira, she worried that she would not meet the expectations that fans had of the character. But her character was remarkable and most loved by her fans, by which she owns a net worth of 2 Million approx.
What is the name of Shivangi Joshi's first boyfriend?
Shivangi is currently dating her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan. It has been an extended friendly relationship and a good looking journey, that has currently blossomed into love.
Which is Shivangi Joshi's first movie?
Hina’s on-screen daughter, Naira aka Shivangi Joshi is going to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2020.
What are the hit songs of Shivangi Joshi?
No songs yet.
What are the top movies of Shivangi Joshi?
Cannes is her first movie, debut in Bollywood. Not much in the film industry though has won the hearts of millions by her Tv shows portraying different characters.