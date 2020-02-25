Taking part of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has developed the fanbase for herself. Her pair with Mohsin Khan is being actually appreciated by her followers and so they handle to get the couple trending on social media very quickly. They never get enough of her.

Shivangi Joshi says once you get to the top, the view is fantastic. For her, most people would say that she has accomplished what most would want, but Shivangi does not think so. Every day presents an opportunity for the actress to better herself, and that is what drives her. To her, the chance she has been given is not one to waste, and making her parents proud is her main objective.