Shivani Jha Mujhse Shaadi Karogi wild card contestant, Shivani Jha age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies: Shivani Jha, the wild card entrant in the Colors reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is an actor by profession and is relatively new in the industry with her only acting experience being in the Marathi film Lagi Toh Chagi, the actor has a Youtube channel where she posts lifestyle videos but has uploaded only 3 photos till date.
Shivani is popular on Tik Tok with over 1 lakh followers where she regularly posts Tik Tok videos of herself either dancing to the tune of songs or just following the trends of the time.
Her Instagram presence is quite commendable as well with over 1 lakh followers on Instagram as well where she uses her reach to promote brands and act as a social media influencer.
What is the age of Shivani Jha?
The actor is in her early twenties and is just 22 years old.
What is the date of birth of Shivani Jha?
Shivani Jha was born in Mumbai and is 22 years old however details about her birthdate are unknown.
What is the height of Shivani Jha?
The actor is gifted with good height and stands at 5 feet and inches, which in centimeters is 165.
What is the weight of Shivani Jha?
The actor’s exact weight is unknown however she weighs is approximately 68 Kg’s.
What is Shivani Jha's net worth?
The actress doesn’t have any personal assets as of now which has made her net worth impossible to analyze but earns well with brand endorsements and her stint in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
What is the name of Shivani Jha's first boyfriend?
The actor is currently single and there isn’t any information about any of the romance which she might have had in the past.
What is the name of Shivani Jha's Husband?
The actor is single and unmarried however she is looking for a groom in Paras Chhabra on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Which is Shivani Jha's first movie?
Shivani Jha is yet to make her film debut.
What are the hit songs of Shivani Jha?
The actor, model, and dancer hasn’t been an apart of any music video despite her dancing and acting capabilities.
What are the top movies of Shivani Jha?
Shivani Jha hasn’t made her film debut hence her top movies are hopefully in the making.