Shrenu Parikh: Shrenu Parikh is an Indian Television actress who began her acting career as Roopa in Star Plus ‘s Gulaal. The actress is better known by her one of the characters named Janhnvi Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Popular actress Shrenu Parikh has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with her performance as Pooja in Star Plus’ ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’. Her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam is quite a hit among the fans. Shrenu, who has a significant fan following on social media, is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses. To know much about the talented actress know her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.