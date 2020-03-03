Shrenu Parikh: Shrenu Parikh is an Indian Television actress who began her acting career as Roopa in Star Plus ‘s Gulaal. The actress is better known by her one of the characters named Janhnvi Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.
Popular actress Shrenu Parikh has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with her performance as Pooja in Star Plus’ ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’. Her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam is quite a hit among the fans. Shrenu, who has a significant fan following on social media, is considered to be one of the highest-paid actresses. To know much about the talented actress know her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Shrenu Parikh?
The beautiful and supremely talented actress Shrenu Parikh who made herself the face of Indian Television is 31. In a very short period, the actress has done some great work which got massive support from the audience.
What is the date of birth of Shrenu Parikh?
Shrenu was born on 11 November 1989 in Vadodara, Gujarat, India. In her little age, she decided to become an actress because she loves acting. At first, she started her career as a model.
What is the height of Shrenu Parikh?
Famous TV actress Shrenu Parikh, who has made a place in the hearts of fans with her tremendous performance, is 5 feet 3 inches approximately.
What is the weight of Shrenu Parikh?
Shrenu Parikh who made her name in every household gives great consideration on herself and keeps a check on health and fitness. She frequently updates her pictures from the gym and asks her fans to give concern about health. She is fit and is 52 Kg approximately.
What is the net worth of Shrenu Parikh?
Shrenu Parikh estimated net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million (Approx.). The diva is said to be one of the highest-paid Indian Television Actress, by her hit daily soaps she owns this much o net worth.
What is the name of Shrenu Parikh's first boyfriend?
The beautiful actress is said to be in a relationship with one of her co-star Avinash Sachdev since 2014. The duo looks perfect together, bubbly girl and a serious man are just simply adorable together.
What is the name of Shrenu Parikh's Husband?
Shrenu Parikh though being in a relationship with Avinash Sachdev since 2014, does not commit any statement for marriage. The actress says that she wants to focus on her career before getting into such a serious relationship.
Which is Shrenu Parikh's first movie?
Shrenu started her career in the year 2010 with the serial Gulal. Shrenu got recognition from the show Is Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon, the actress made her film debut from Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan.
What are the hit songs of Shrenu Parikh?
Bekhudi Besudhi, Taar Jhankar, Oru Malayalam are the songs that count in the hits of Shrenu Parikh. The actress not yet done much in the film industry so do not have many songs in her bag.
What are the top movies of Shrenu Parikh?
Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan, Lamboo Rastoo are the two movies of the beautiful and supremely talented actress Shrenu Parikh.