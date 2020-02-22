Shweta Tiwari has been the popular face of Indian television as she has done many challenging roles on TV. Her on-screen name Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay has become her identity as she has always been known by that name in every household. However, despite gaining much popularity, the actress has faced many problems in her life. But she didn’t laid herself back and fight back with those problems and made herself an ideal fighter; a woman who has inspired many females. Be a perfect mother or be a superb Actress she always maintains her roll and keeps the grace up.
What is the age of Shweta Tiwari?
Shweta Tiwari is 38, and still, looks stunning.
What is the date of birth of Shweta Tiwari?
Shweta Tiwari was born on 4 October 1980, in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
What is the height of Shweta Tiwari?
Shweta Tiwari height is 5 feet 8 inches. The tall actress has started her career from the television show Kaahin Kissii Roz, and after continued for the same line and appeared in one of the blockbuster show Kasauti Zindagi Ki.
What is the weight of Shweta Tiwari?
Shweta Tiwari is 55 Kg approximately.
What is Shweta Tiwari's net worth?
Shweta Tiwari is considered to be one of the richest soap opera actresses in India, her net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million (Approx).
What is the name of Shweta Tiwari's first boyfriend?
Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli.
What is the name of Shweta Tiwari's Husband?
Shweta Tiwari got married in the year 1999 with Raja Chaudhary and later after divorce married Abhinav Kohli on 13 July 2013.
Which is Shweta Tiwari's first movie?
Shweta Tiwari debut in the film industry by Madhoshi as Tabbasum.
What are the hit songs of Shweta Tiwari?
Shweta Tiwari did many hit item numbers like, Aaja Aaja Jaldi Aa, Katto Gilehri, Sone Di Tavitri and many more.
What are the top movies of Shweta Tiwari?
Six-X, Married to America, Bin Bulaye Barati, Benny and Babloo, and Mumkin are som of the hit movie list of Shweta Tiwari.