Shweta Tiwari has been the popular face of Indian television as she has done many challenging roles on TV. Her on-screen name Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay has become her identity as she has always been known by that name in every household. However, despite gaining much popularity, the actress has faced many problems in her life. But she didn’t laid herself back and fight back with those problems and made herself an ideal fighter; a woman who has inspired many females. Be a perfect mother or be a superb Actress she always maintains her roll and keeps the grace up.