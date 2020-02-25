Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Parvati in popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is one of the most good looking actresses on Indian Television. She is stunning and gorgeous and makes trends by whatever she wears. By sensuous and bold looks she has grasped a great fan buzz and keeps her fans updated by posting her pictures on her social accounts especially on Instagram. Her Instagram pictures are proof that Sonarika is a real diva. Her social media account is filled with gorgeous pictures that make fans go gag over her beauty. To know much about her take a look at Sonarika Bhadoria’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Sonarika Bhadoria ?
Sonarika Bhadoria who is known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show Devo Ke Dev Mahadev is just 26. She owns the heart by her simplicity and decent look while the show.
What is the date of birth of Sonarika Bhadoria ?
Sonarika Bhadoria who keeps her fan charmed by her beautiful and bold looks was born on 3rd December 1992, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
What is the height of Sonarika Bhadoria ?
Sonakshi Bhadoria also was known by her role of Anarkali from the Colors show Daastane Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, is 5 feet 5 inches tall approximately.
What is the weight of Sonarika Bhadoria ?
Sonarika Bhadoria can give many Bollywood actresses a run for their money with her looks. Many lads have lost their hearts to her beauty. She owns the hearts of millions and is 54 Kg approximately.
What is Sonarika Bhadoria 's net worth?
Actress Sonarika Bhadoria by giving hit shows like Devo Ke Dev Mahadev and Mohabbat Dastan Salim Anarkali, lady owns the net worth of 1 Million dollars approximately. Soon to work on more big projects to give much to her fans all around the world.
What is the name of Sonarika Bhadoria 's first boyfriend?
However, the beauty isn’t in any mood to get into a relationship. She is currently focusing on her career. But recently Vikas Paraskar owns the diva and is her boyfriend. A look at her social media account and one will find adorable clicks with her Boyfriend Vikas Parashar.
What is the name of Sonarika Bhadoria 's Husband?
She is young enough to take such serious decision so she is unmarried and wants to be more successful before she gets married to some a lucky man. Though the gorgeous had made headlines for her personal life.
Which is Sonarika Bhadoria 's first movie?
Sonarika Bhadoria made her silver screen debut with the 2015 Telugu movie Jadoogadu, in which she portrayed the role of Parvathi. And by the coming year, the diva made her Bollywood debut by Saansein: The Last Breadth.
What are the hit songs of Sonarika Bhadoria ?
Jaddogadu, Mera Ishq, Naga Shourya, Kadha Mudhirega and many more counts in the hit list of songs by Sonarika Bhadoria.
What are the top movies of Sonarika Bhadoria ?
Indrajith, Saansein:The Last Breadth, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, Sarada, Speedunno, Jadoogadu and more are the top movies of Sonarika Bhadoria. Giving her best in both Television Industry, Bollywood, and Telugu Industry she becomes one of the unbeatable actresses all across.