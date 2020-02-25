Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Parvati in popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is one of the most good looking actresses on Indian Television. She is stunning and gorgeous and makes trends by whatever she wears. By sensuous and bold looks she has grasped a great fan buzz and keeps her fans updated by posting her pictures on her social accounts especially on Instagram. Her Instagram pictures are proof that Sonarika is a real diva. Her social media account is filled with gorgeous pictures that make fans go gag over her beauty. To know much about her take a look at Sonarika Bhadoria’s age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.