Sriti Jha: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has millions of acting fans. Sriti, who has convinced her acting these days, is winning the hearts of her fans each and every second. Giving the show Kumkum Bhagya stand at the position second on the TRP rating 2020, has a great buzz all over the internet. She is very well known for her role Pragya Mehra. With her acting skills and talents, now she has become one of the famous faces of the Indian TV industry. To know much about her read Sriti Jha age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.