Sriti Jha: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has millions of acting fans. Sriti, who has convinced her acting these days, is winning the hearts of her fans each and every second. Giving the show Kumkum Bhagya stand at the position second on the TRP rating 2020, has a great buzz all over the internet. She is very well known for her role Pragya Mehra. With her acting skills and talents, now she has become one of the famous faces of the Indian TV industry. To know much about her read Sriti Jha age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Sriti Jha ?
Sriti Jha is an Indian Television actress and storyteller, completing her bachelor of arts in English from Sri Venkateshwara College, New Delhi, came up as a rising star in the Television industry, she is 32.
What is the date of birth of Sriti Jha ?
Sriti Jha got her first lead role in a Verbum Play Ritual In Blood and won the Best Actor award in Delhi University dramatics circuit for her performance. She was born on 26 February 1986 in Bihar, India.
What is the height of Sriti Jha ?
The talented and beautiful actress is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her personality always reflects her skils and devotion towards her work, The show which has marked its name in the most popular television show of Zee Tv has all got much from Sriti Jha.
What is the weight of Sriti Jha ?
53
Sriti Jha always keeps herself fit and healthy, just to keep her weight and height matching with each other she is 53 Kg approximately. She is extremely beautiful and fit, gives her fan idealization to stay fit and healthy.
What is Sriti Jha 's net worth?
Sriti Jha has an estimated net worth of 1 million dollars as of 2020. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian Television Industry who charges over 75 thousand per episode. Says her work speaks itself how much the actress is giving to the show by her superb work.
What is the name of Sriti Jha 's first boyfriend?
Sriti was rumored to have dating her Dhoom Machao Dhoom co-star Vikrant Messy while working from 2007-2008. In the past, Sriti was said to be dating her on-screen love interest in Saubhagyavati Bhava.
Currently, actor Kunal Karan Kapoor and Sriti were believed to have been in a relationship with one another.
What is the name of Sriti Jha 's Husband?
The factor that astonishes Sriti’s fan is that, despite the widely spread rumors, the beautiful and talented actress is unmarried.
Which is Sriti Jha 's first movie?
She hasn’t yet acted in the feature film. But it won’t be shocking if she suddenly cracks some big Bollywood project, as she is known for her extraordinary acting skill and beautiful expression.
What are the hit songs of Sriti Jha ?
No songs yet. As not having any project in the film industry the diva yet o mot count any songs in her list.
What are the top movies of Sriti Jha ?
In 2007, Sriti Jha made her debut TV show appearance as Malini Sharma in Disney India’s Dhoom Machaao Dhoom after which she had cracked many other television serials so far, but yet do not have any Bollywood project in her bag.