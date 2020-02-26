Surbhi Chandna isn’t just a popular name of the television industry but also an extremely talented star who has managed to make it big the world of showbiz all on her own. From her last character as Annika in Ishqbaaaz to Dr Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi’s fan following has multiplied her fan buzz. The diva also keeps her fans updated about her projects and work and often shares her looks for certain shoots on social media. Her style is also extremely popular and fans like to take cues from her look. She looks stunning in all attire she carry and set up the trend, her sensuous looks and fabulous acting has left marks on the history.To know much about Surbhi Chandna, read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.