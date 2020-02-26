Surbhi Chandna isn’t just a popular name of the television industry but also an extremely talented star who has managed to make it big the world of showbiz all on her own. From her last character as Annika in Ishqbaaaz to Dr Ishani in Sanjivani, Surbhi’s fan following has multiplied her fan buzz. The diva also keeps her fans updated about her projects and work and often shares her looks for certain shoots on social media. Her style is also extremely popular and fans like to take cues from her look. She looks stunning in all attire she carry and set up the trend, her sensuous looks and fabulous acting has left marks on the history.To know much about Surbhi Chandna, read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Surbhi Chandna?
Actress popular for her role of Ishaani in her daily soap Ishqbaaz has been depicting her role of straight forward girl who want to be the perfect human n matter of some stereotype, Surbhi Chandna is 30.
What is the date of birth of Surbhi Chandna?
Surbhi Chandna is a popular television diva who never fails to impress fans with her style. She was born on September 11 1989, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
What is the height of Surbhi Chandna?
Surbhi Chandna always kept her height as her tool and marked her role by her absolute performance, she is 5 feet 3 inches. She looks stunning by her way of carrying her outfits in an flawless way.
What is the weight of Surbhi Chandna?
Surbhi Chandna always on lime light by her gym habit and posting her pictures on social account from her gym, she marks a fit and healthy body and is 56 Kg approximately. She follow healthy meal habit and exercise, taking out time from her busy schedule.
What is Surbhi Chandna's net worth?
Not just television shows Surbhi has also appeared in Indian reality shows, including Lip Sing Battle, Showbiz With Vahbiz and A Table For Two. By all figures Surbhi Chandna has a estimated net worth of 1 Million dollars approx.
What is the name of Surbhi Chandna's first boyfriend?
Surbhi prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight, however, it is known that she is in a relationship with fellow actor Karan Sharma. The beautiful lady always charm her fellow mates by her beauty and acting talent.
What is the name of Surbhi Chandna's Husband?
The beautiful actress is unmarried and not even in the mood to take such hard decision, she wants to crack some more big projects before she gets married to a lucky man.
Which is Surbhi Chandna's first movie?
After giving her television’s blockbusters, the lady who gave debut in 2009 in a popular sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made her acting debut as Aamna Khan in the comedy-drama film Bobby Jasoos in 2014.
What are the hit songs of Surbhi Chandna?
Surbhi gained a lot of fame for her roles as Haya Rahat Ansari, a deaf and mute girl on the daily soap named Qubool Hai, not just have much in Bollywood industry so counts zero in her hit list of songs.
What are the top movies of Surbhi Chandna?
Surbhi Chandna made her acting debut as Aamna Khan in the comedy-drama film Bobby Jasoos in 2014. And got good response from the audiences. Soon to cover more big projects in Bollywood industry.