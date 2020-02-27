Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress. She is a popular face in the Television industry. Tejasswi got famous from her roles like Ragini Maheshwari in Colors TV’s Swaragini and Mishti Khanna in Voot’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She began her career in 2012 with a show 2612 on Life ok. In 2013 she played the role of Dhara in the show Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki.

Prakash was born in a musical family, where her father is Prakash Wayangankar is an engineer by profession. The star has also done her graduation in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University. As she did not wanted to continue her career in the engineering profession, she changed her line and entered in the television industry.

At present she is seen in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi