Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress. She is a popular face in the Television industry. Tejasswi got famous from her roles like Ragini Maheshwari in Colors TV’s Swaragini and Mishti Khanna in Voot’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She began her career in 2012 with a show 2612 on Life ok. In 2013 she played the role of Dhara in the show Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki.
Prakash was born in a musical family, where her father is Prakash Wayangankar is an engineer by profession. The star has also done her graduation in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University. As she did not wanted to continue her career in the engineering profession, she changed her line and entered in the television industry.
At present she is seen in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi
What is the age of Tejasswi Prakash ?
The age of the actor is 27 years, She began her career in the television industry when she was of 20 years in age. Tejasswi is a very well known actress and is known for doing her characters perfectly.
What is the date of birth of Tejasswi Prakash ?
Tejasswi Prakash was born on June 10, 1992, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She started her career in 2012 and is still present in the television industry.
What is the height of Tejasswi Prakash ?
Tejasswi Prakash is 163 cm or 1.63min height. She looks flawless in her outfits and makes the outfit look more perfect. Tejasswi is also a wonderful actor and has also done a web series on Voot called Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.
What is the weight of Tejasswi Prakash ?
Tejasswi Prakash weighs 55kgs. She is a health freak and always tries to have a perfect weight. She has a proper exercise schedule even after a busy life.
What is Tejasswi Prakash 's net worth?
Tejasswi Prakash is one of the top-earning actresses in Indian television, Tejaswi has a net worth of $1 million.She works very hard and has garnered a lot of fans.
What is the name of Tejasswi Prakash 's first boyfriend?
Tejasswi Prakash believes in keeping her life private. She has not opened about her love life yet. Though we believe that she will have a wonderful love story which can also be seen by the roles she played.
What is the name of Tejasswi Prakash 's Husband?
Tejasswi Prakash is not married yet. There is no information about her personal life as she prefers keeping her private life to herself only.
Which is Tejasswi Prakash 's first movie?
Tejasswi Prakash has not been in any movie till now. though she has given excellent performances in the shows in which she has acted. She has also been in a web series on Voot called Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.
What are the hit songs of Tejasswi Prakash ?
Tejasswi Prakash belongs to a musical family, as her father is a singer by profession. He taught Tejasswi to play sitar and other musical instruments. Though she has not sung a song till now professionally, but she has a lot of interest in singing.
Which are the ,ost famous roles of Tejasswi Prakash ?
Tejasswi Prakash started her career in 2012 when she was 20 years old. She has been seen in various serials through which she has garnered a lot of fan following. Her very famous roles include Ragini in Swaragini and Dhara in Sanskar- Dharohar Apnon Ki.