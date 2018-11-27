Adarsh Nagar Constituency Elections 2018: Rajasthan is one of the key states where elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 2018. Adarsh Nagar constituency falls in the state's capital Jaipur district. In the forthcoming elections, BJP has fielded Ashok Parnami against Rafiq Khan of the Congress party.

Adarsh Nagar Constituency Elections 2018: Rajasthan is one of the key states where elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 2018. Adarsh Nagar constituency falls in the state’s capital Jaipur district. Since BJP and Congress are the two major parties in the state as both have strong voter base in the region. Both the parties have ruled the state a number of times in the past. In the forthcoming elections, BJP has fielded Ashok Parnami against Rafiq Khan of the Congress party.

Ashok Parnami has previously held the post of BJP’s state unit and been a former mayor of the Jaipur city. He is a sitting MLA from Jaipur city. One of the most active members of the BJP, Ashok Parnami has been a former state treasurer and held Jaipur Nagar Nigam from 2004-2008. The Congress has fielded Rafiq Khan against BJP’s Ashok Parnami. Rafiq Khan will be contesting elections for the first time and is a garments exporter by profession. His total asset is approximately Rs 5.56 crore but has no vehicle on this name.

Going by the census list of 2011, the constituency has a total population of 357817 out of which 3.85% comprises rural and 96.15% are urban. According to the voter list of 2017, around 2,34,603 are eligible voters. The constituency has 218 polling stations. In 2013, BJP’s Ashok Parnami won the election by 2.5% more votes. BJP’s Ramcharan Bohara is the current sitting MP of Jaipur.

The Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on December 7 on all 200 constituencies and the results will be declared on December 11 along with the results of four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The elections in these five key states are being seen as the biggest election ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The results of these elections will reveal the mood of the nation and give a better picture of the current political situation in the country.

