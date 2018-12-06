One of the key constituencies in Rajasthan Assembly is Churu district. BJP's Rajender Singh Rathore stormed to power in the 2013 Assembly elections when he defeated Haji Maqbool Mandelia of the Congress by a massive margin of 20,000 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 are just around the corner and there is much hullabaloo about who will be the eventual winner of the electoral battle. There are many who are gunning for the Congress to return to power in the state while another section of voters in Rajasthan wants the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain leadership. The Assembly elections will be conducted on December 7 while the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 11.

One of the key constituencies in Rajasthan Assembly is Churu district. BJP’s Rajender Singh Rathore stormed to power in the 2013 Assembly elections when he defeated Haji Maqbool Mandelia of the Congress by a massive margin of 20,000 votes. Rathore will be in the fray from the constituency yet again this year but it will be Rafiq Mandelia who will lock horns with him.

Rajasthan has a voter base of over 4.75 crore people and the current Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is facing a formidable challenge from Congress’ Sachin Pilot, who has taken great strides in his political career in the recent past. If the opinion polls of late are taken into account, then there is huge anti-incumbency sentiment in the state and the Congress is touted to secure an overwhelming victory in the upcoming electoral battle.

Churu is known as the gateway to the Thar Desert of Rajasthan. It is also known for its grand havelis, namely Kanhaiya Lal Bagla Ki Haveli and Surana Havelis. Apart from Churu, Churu district comprises the constituencies of Ratangarh, Sardarshahar, Taranagar, Sadulpur, and Sujangarh.

