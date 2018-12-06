Among the 200 constituencies in Rajasthan, Hindaun constituency is seen as one of the key seats in the state as it remains reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). BJP's Rajkumari defeated Bharosilal of the Congress in 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections by a cool margin of 8,000 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 will be conducted on December 7 where nearly 4.74 crore of total voters in the state will cast their votes to decide the fate of hundreds of candidates contesting for 200 Assembly seats. Among the 200 constituencies in Rajasthan, Hindaun constituency is seen as one of the key seats in the state as it remains reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). BJP’s Rajkumari defeated Bharosilal of the Congress in 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections by a cool margin of 8,000 votes. This time, it will be Congress’ Bharosilal Jatav against BJP’s Manju Khairwal. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 11.

In ancient times, Hindaun came under the Matsya Kingdom and according to some mythological stories, it is believed to be associated with the mythology of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlada. According to the 2011 census, the city has a population of 105,452. Apart from Hindaun, Karauli district comprises the constituencies of Todabhim, Karauli and Sapotra.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vasundhara Raje has served two tenures as Rajasthan Chief Minister (20030-2008 and 2013-present). However, a paradigm shift in power in the state after the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections is being suggested by political pundits and the frontrunners to establish government is the Congress which is being spearheaded by Sachin Pilot.

Among the many Congress leaders who have been speculated to take over the helm of Rajasthan hotseat is Ashok Gehlot, if the party comes to power. Gehlot has served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan two times (1998-2003 and 2008-2013) but there is a huge debate within whether he will be put to the helm again. It is not even clear whether Sachin Pilot will be the CM as the party has refused to declare a chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan.

