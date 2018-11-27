Jhalrapatan Constituency Elections 2018: The contest in Jhalrapatan in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 is going to be held between current chief minister of the state Vasundhara Raje and former BJP leader and now Congress representative Manvendra Singh.

Jhalrapatan Constituency Elections 2018: The contest in Jhalrapatan in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 is going to be held between current chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former BJP leader and now Congress representative Manvendra Singh. The Congress here has played smartly and fielded Manvendra Singh, one of the most important BJP leaders against the chief minister. Manvendra Singh is not only a former BJP leader but is the elder son of veteran BJP leader Yashwant Singh, who is one of the founding members of the BJP and is associated with the party for a very long time.

Making Vasundhara Raje face one of her former party leader Manvendra Singh in the upcoming elections is being seen as a smart move by the Congress. Since both the leaders are expected to attract BJP votes, it will certainly affect Vasundhara Raje’s tally and could create tough conditions for her to make an impact in the upcoming elections. Contesting the seat against one of her own former party leader, the election campaign for Vasundhara Raje is not going to be a cake walk.

Jhalrapatan constituency lies in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district and falls under Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency. Out of the total population of 3,91,746 people, around 29.93% are rural people while 70.07% is comprised of urban. There are approximately 2,31,013 eligible voters according to the 2017 census who will cast their vote across 288 polling stations.

In 2013, the total voting percentage on this seat was 79.12% out of which 63.14% votes was received by the BJP and 29.53% by the Congress party where BJP’s Vasundhara Raje won the election. The fight here in 2018 is between sitting MLA and chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The state will go to polls on December 7 across all 200 constituencies while the result will be declared on December 11. Along with Rajasthan, the results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana will also be declared on December 11.

