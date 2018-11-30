Kota North Constituency Election 2018: Congress party has fielded its candidate Shantilal Dhariwal who will contest the upcoming election against BJP’s Prahlad Gunjal. In Kota north constituency, one of the most important issues around which leaders are running their election campaign is the privatisation of power in the region. Congress is of the view that if their party comes to power than they will end privatisation of power in the constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP has said that it was the previous Congress government which sanction the private company to supply power to the region.
The Assembly election in Rajasthan will take place on December 7 in all 200 constituencies and the votes will be counted on December 11. According to political analysts, BJP might face anti-incumbency in the state which is a good thing for the Congress party. Analysts are also of the view that its a known fact in Rajasthan that for 5 years one party rules and next 5 five years another party rules.
Party Candidate Name
Congress Shanti Dhariwal
BJP Prahlad Gunjal
BSP Rajendra Suman
AAP Mohammad Hussian
Welfare Party of India Naeeem Azad
Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Bhawar Singh
Justice Party Shambhu Dayal Khandelwal
Independent Neeraj Agarwal
Independent Babulal Meghwal
Independent Raj Surya Kumar Bhatti
Independent Rajesh Rapriya
Kota North Constituency results 2013
Winning candidate Prahlad Gunjal (BJP)
Losing candidate Shanti Dhariwal (Congress)
Votes difference 14861
Percentage of votes received by BJP 48.2
Percentage of votes received by Congress 39.2
Total votes casted 216406
In 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election, BJP Prahlad Gunjal registered a victory against Congress’ Shanti Dhariwal with a difference of approximately 14861 votes. BJP’s vote share in 2013 was 48.2% while that of Congress was 39.2%. The number of total votes casted in 2013 was 216406.
Leave a Reply