Kota North Constituency Election 2018: Congress party has fielded its candidate Shantilal Dhariwal who will contest the upcoming election against BJP’s Prahlad Gunjal. In Kota north constituency, one of the most important issues around which leaders are running their election campaign is the privatisation of power in the region. Congress is of the view that if their party comes to power than they will end privatisation of power in the constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP has said that it was the previous Congress government which sanction the private company to supply power to the region.

The Assembly election in Rajasthan will take place on December 7 in all 200 constituencies and the votes will be counted on December 11. According to political analysts, BJP might face anti-incumbency in the state which is a good thing for the Congress party. Analysts are also of the view that its a known fact in Rajasthan that for 5 years one party rules and next 5 five years another party rules.

Party Candidate Name

Congress Shanti Dhariwal

BJP Prahlad Gunjal

BSP Rajendra Suman

AAP Mohammad Hussian

Welfare Party of India Naeeem Azad

Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Bhawar Singh

Justice Party Shambhu Dayal Khandelwal

Independent Neeraj Agarwal

Independent Babulal Meghwal

Independent Raj Surya Kumar Bhatti

Independent Rajesh Rapriya

Kota North Constituency results 2013

Winning candidate Prahlad Gunjal (BJP)

Losing candidate Shanti Dhariwal (Congress)

Votes difference 14861

Percentage of votes received by BJP 48.2

Percentage of votes received by Congress 39.2

Total votes casted 216406

