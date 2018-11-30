Kota North Constituency Election 2018: Congress party has fielded its candidate Shantilal Dhariwal who will contest the upcoming election against BJP’s Prahlad Gunjal. In Kota north constituency, one of the most important issues around which leaders are running their election campaign is the privatisation of power in the region. Congress is of the view that if their party comes to power than they will end privatisation of power in the constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP has said that it was the previous Congress government which sanction the private company to supply power to the region.

The Assembly election in Rajasthan will take place on December 7 in all 200 constituencies and the votes will be counted on December 11. According to political analysts, BJP might face anti-incumbency in the state which is a good thing for the Congress party. Analysts are also of the view that its a known fact in Rajasthan that for 5 years one party rules and next 5 five years another party rules.

Party                                                                            Candidate Name

Congress                                                                          Shanti Dhariwal
BJP                                                                                    Prahlad Gunjal
BSP                                                                                   Rajendra Suman
AAP                                                                                   Mohammad Hussian
Welfare Party of India                                                  Naeeem Azad
Bharatiya Yuva Shakti                                                  Bhawar Singh
Justice Party                                                                   Shambhu Dayal Khandelwal
Independent                                                                   Neeraj Agarwal
Independent                                                                   Babulal Meghwal
Independent                                                                   Raj Surya Kumar Bhatti
Independent                                                                   Rajesh Rapriya

Kota North Constituency results 2013

Winning candidate                                                        Prahlad Gunjal (BJP)
Losing candidate                                                            Shanti Dhariwal (Congress)
Votes difference                                                              14861
Percentage of votes received by BJP                          48.2
Percentage of votes received by Congress                 39.2
Total votes casted                                                           216406

In 2013 Rajasthan Assembly Election, BJP Prahlad Gunjal registered a victory against Congress’ Shanti Dhariwal with a difference of approximately 14861 votes. BJP’s vote share in 2013 was 48.2% while that of Congress was 39.2%. The number of total votes casted in 2013 was 216406.

