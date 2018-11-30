Nathdwara Constituency Election 2018: Ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress party is keeping its hopes high on CP Joshi who will be competing against BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh Chouhan, who has joined the party last month after Congress denied ticket to him. Elections in Rajasthan on all 200 constituencies will take place on December 7 while the counting of votes will be done on December 11.

Nathdwara Constituency Election 2018: Ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress party is keeping its hopes high on CP Joshi who will be competing against BJP’s Mahesh Pratap Singh Chouhan, who has joined the party last month after Congress denied ticket to him. CP Joshi recently was surrounded in a couple of controversies when he made a remark saying that only Brahmins know enough to talks Hinduism. His comment stirred outrage across party lines and forced party chief Rahul Gandhi to ask Joshi to issue an apology for his comments. CP Joshi while clarifying on the matter blamed the BJP to publicise a doctored video, but he did apologise.

Mahesh Pratap Singh who was inducted to the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, belongs to the royal family of Kotharia in Rajsamand. Vasundhara Raje while welcoming Mahesh Pratap Singh to the party said that his family is one of the royals of Mewar and will help the party to further connect with the people at the root level.

People in Rajasthan will cast their vote in all 200 constituencies to chose their next government on December 7 while the results will be out on December 11. The results for four other states including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will also be declared on December 11. Assembly Elections in 2018 in 5 key states are being seen as the semi-final for 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it will put to picture further discourse of political situation in the country and whether Modi wave is still there and also if Rahul Gandhi is really helping the party.

Party Candidate

Congress CP Joshi

BJP Mahesh Pratap Sisngh

BSP Babu Lal Saalvi

AAP Prakash Bharti

CPI(M) Raghunandan

Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Arjun Lal Nayak

Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal Manoj Menariya

Bharatiya Wahani Party Mahipal Singh

Independent Jitendra Kumar Khatik

Independent Laxmi Lal Mali

Independent Surya Prakash

Nathdwara Constituency Elections Results 2013

Party Candidate Votes

BJP Kalyan Singh Chouhan 81450

Congress Devkindan Gurjar 68978

Nota 4415

BSP Babu Lal Salvi 1503

