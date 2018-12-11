Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018: The counting of votes is going on and as per the latest updates Congress' Sachin Pilot's Congress is leading the race becoming a front-runner for the Cheif Ministerial post with 100 seats followed by BJP with 73 seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018: The counting of the votes of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018 is going on and as per the latest updates Sachin Pilot, the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee is leading from the Tonk Assembly seat confirming the plan to form government in the state and slaughtering the plans of the rival party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress is leading with 100 seats in the state assembly elections and the top contenders for the Chief Minister post in on behalf of the Congress are former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, party chief Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot is contesting against Meanwhile, as far as 41-year-old Sachin Pilot is concerned, if the party wins the assembly elections, the son of the veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot is on the verge to become the next Chief Minister of the state. Tonk constituency has a numerous number of Muslim voters, which is quite the core-vote bank of the Congress. However, the Congress has won only twice from this constituency, i.e. in the year 1998 and 2008, when the candidates were surprisingly Muslims.

Latest updates also say that Sachin Pilot has revealed his plan for getting a majority by seeking support from all anti-BJP and like-minded party’s. Meanwhile, Vasundhara Raje’s rapport as a politician got a thumbs up after she was elected the state unit chief of the BJP in the year 2003. Raje has served as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan from 2003 till 2008.

