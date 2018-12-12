The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is meeting in Rajasthan on Wednesday to decide who will be the new Chief Minister of the state. In the race for the top post, Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Sachin Pilot are the two prominent names. Reports say that the AICC Secretary Avinash Pande and party’s observer K C Venugopal are present at the party’s state headquarters seeking the opinions of the party MLAs. The name of Rajasthan’s new Chief Minister will be announced in the evening.
According to the reports, it will be the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who will be consulted before taking the last call. Congress managed to secure 99 seats and became the largest party in the assembly elections 2018, followed by BJP, who bagged the second position with 73 seats.
Here are the Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates:
Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: Gehlot is the front-runner in the CM race, says reports
CLP passes out one line resolution in Japiur, however, the last call on the name of the Chief Minister will be taken by Rahul Gandhi. According to reports, Gehlot is the front-runner in the CM race.
Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: CM face to be chosen keeping 2019 in mind
Congress rebels may be the deciding factor for the CM face. Reports say that 2019 CM will be deciding keeping 2019 in mind. Meanwhile, Congress High Command to decide the name of the CM.
Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: Mayawati to extend support to Congress in Rajasthan
Mayawati also announced the BSP will support the Rahul Gandhi-led party in Rajasthan to keep BJP away from power if a situation arises. Even though the BSP don’t agree with many of Congress’s policies, it has agreed to support the party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: Majority prefers Pilot, say reports
According to reports, the majority of the legislatures are preferring Sachin Pilot. After an hour-long meeting, the Rajasthan Congress has decided that it will be Rahul Gandhi who will decide the name of the new CM.
Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: Gehlot to be made CM, says reports
According to reports, the Congress along with Congress president are looking forward to announcing Gehlot as the new CM of the state. Also, after the meeting, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will finally give his node to the name.
Rajasthan Assembly election LIVE updates: Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot close door meeting underway, says report
According to reports, Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Sachin Pilot meeting with the newly elected legislatures are still underway in party's Rajasthan headquarters.