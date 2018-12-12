The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is meeting in Rajasthan on Wednesday to decide who will be the new Chief Minister of the state. In the race for the top post, Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Sachin Pilot are the two prominent names. The name of Rajasthan's new Chief Minister will be announced in the evening.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is meeting in Rajasthan on Wednesday to decide who will be the new Chief Minister of the state. In the race for the top post, Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Sachin Pilot are the two prominent names. Reports say that the AICC Secretary Avinash Pande and party’s observer K C Venugopal are present at the party’s state headquarters seeking the opinions of the party MLAs. The name of Rajasthan’s new Chief Minister will be announced in the evening.

According to the reports, it will be the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who will be consulted before taking the last call. Congress managed to secure 99 seats and became the largest party in the assembly elections 2018, followed by BJP, who bagged the second position with 73 seats.

