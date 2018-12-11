Rajasthan election results 2018 live updates: The D-day is here as counting of votes in the recently concluded assembly elections 2018 will commence at 8 am today. According to various exit poll predictions, Congress party is likely to form the next government in Rajasthan. The elections in Rajasthan concluded on December 7 on 199 out of 200 constituency seats. BJP has kept her faith once again on incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje while the Congress did not declare its chief ministerial face before the elections. However, reports say that if Congress is able to overthrow the BJP, then Sachin Pilot might become Congress’ face for chief minister’s post.
Live Updates
Congress leads with 45, BJP 22
Congress leads with 41, BJP 17
Leads Congress 40, BJP 17
Congress leads with 30, BJP 14
Congress leads with 26, BJP 13
Ahead of counting, Vasundhara Raje to leave for Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara. The Maharani of Rajasthan prays before the counting for Rajasthan elections 2018.
Congress leads in Rajasthan election results 2018. Congress 12, BJP 7!
Counting underway, Ashok Gehlot leads from Sardar Pura.
Congress 12, BJP 4
Rajasthan: 6 Congress leads, BJP 4
Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan while Sachin Pilot leads from Tonk.
With 199 seats and 2274 candidates, Rajasthan elections 2018 has BJP, Congress, BSP and RLD as the main contenders who are expected to grab the most of 74.21 percent voters.
The counting of votes in Rajasthan has begun. Counting is likely to take place at 35 centres including two swing states, Rajasthan and Jaipur.
Rajasthan assembly elections 2018, counting begins!
Vasundhara Raje's BJP is likely to lose the Rajasthan assembly elections 2018, this year. While the Congress party needs over 8 % voted to beat BJP in Rajasthan.
According to the exit polls, there is a close fight between Vasundhara Raje's BJP and Congress. Along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and Rajasthan assembly election 2018 will be declared.
In Rajasthan, the counting will take place Jaipur including 34 other centres. Rajasthan and Jaipur are known as a swing state with state electing a new government in every election. Vasundhara Raje is facing a tough competition as Congress is likely to take over the state this time.
The Congress is likely to beat BJP in Rajasthan Elections 2018. The Rajasthan assembly with 200 members has already witnessed a bilateral fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress.
Less than an hour to go. Will Vasundhara Raje's BJP win the second term as the chief minister of Rajasthan Elections 2018? All eyes on Rajasthan!
While talking about Vasundhara Raje facing a stiff challenge in Rajasthan elections 2018, Shekhar Gupta was noted saying that voters accept many things but they don't accept arrogance.
The end of Vasundhara Raje government, says Congress headquarters in Jaipur. The Congress HQ in Jaipur has a giant LED countdown list which has already predicted the fate of Vasundhara Raje government.
A reminder to the chief electoral officers to give the round-wise results to the candidates was given by the Election Commission. EC reminded the CROs of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana of its April 2014 instructions.
Along with Rajasthan, counting of votes in four other key states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will also take place today. According to reports, there is a neck-to-neck fight in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh while Congress is having an edge in Rajasthan.
Counting of votes in the high stakes Rajasthan assembly election 2018 will commence at 8 am. All eyes are on the assembly election results as the country will decide the fate of Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot and other big state leaders.