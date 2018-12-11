Rajasthan election results 2018 live updates: Congress leads, BJP 22. Counting of votes in the high stake Rajasthan elections 2018 will commence at 8 am today. Assembly elections in Rajasthan concluded on December 7 on all 200 constituencies. According to exit poll predictions which came on December 7, the Congress party is likely to come back to power. Rajasthan election 2018 results live updates, Rajasthan Assembly election results 2018, 2018 Vidhan Sabha election results live, Rajasthan Election 2018 live results

Rajasthan election results 2018 live updates: The D-day is here as counting of votes in the recently concluded assembly elections 2018 will commence at 8 am today. According to various exit poll predictions, Congress party is likely to form the next government in Rajasthan. The elections in Rajasthan concluded on December 7 on 199 out of 200 constituency seats. BJP has kept her faith once again on incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje while the Congress did not declare its chief ministerial face before the elections. However, reports say that if Congress is able to overthrow the BJP, then Sachin Pilot might become Congress’ face for chief minister’s post.

More than 74.4 % voters cast their ballot in Rajasthan on December 7, 2018, in the Assembly elections 2018 amid incidents of violence and malfunctioning of electoral voting machines (EVMs) at many polling stations. Polling took place in 199 of the 200 constituencies.

Talking about the constituency from where chief minister Vasundhara Raje has contested, the Congress party had fielded former BJP leader Manvendra Singh in Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district in order to gain in case people chose not to vote for Raje this time. While another key Congress leader, Sachin Pilot, who is expected to lead the party in the state if it wins, contested from the Tonk constituency.

Earlier on Monday at India News Manch, Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala while speaking during a session on today’s result said that the BJP government has failed on all grounds in the state and people were not happy with the current government. He was confident that the Congress will come back to power in the state.

Results of four other key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram will also be declared today. The assembly elections in all 5 key states are being touted as the semi-final for Lok Sabha elections 2018.