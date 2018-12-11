eciresults.nic.in, ECI Election Results 2018, Rajasthan Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Counting of votes is underway in the five states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana. Coming to Rajasthan, the early polls have suggested a clear lead for the Congress while the future of the BJP seems a bit blurred in the 2018 polls. Trends show Congress is sweeping the BJP out of the state as the party is trying really harder to move a seat ahead than 77.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, have claimed that the Congress will form the government in the state this time as Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government has betrayed the people of Haryana. Meanwhile, the question of who will become the Chief Minister of the state is still to be decided by the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. During the 2018 Assembly elections, the total voter turnout was recorded at 74.4 %. Amid incidents of violence and malfunctioning of electoral voting machines (EVMs) at many polling stations, the polling took place in 199 of the 200 constituencies.

