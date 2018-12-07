Rajasthan Assembly Elections exit polls 2018 LIVE updates: According to Neta exit poll on NewsX, Congress is seen in a strong position and is likely to form the next government in the state. The Congress is likely to emerge victorious in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, predicts Neta exit poll on NewsX. According to the exit poll data, Congress is likely to garner 112 seats in the of 200 Assembly seats in the state while the BJP would get 80 seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections exit polls 2018 LIVE updates: According to Neta exit poll on NewsX, Congress is seen in a strong position and is likely to form the next government in the state. The Congress is likely to emerge victorious in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, predicts Neta exit poll on NewsX. According to the exit poll data, Congress is likely to garner 112 seats in the of 200 Assembly seats in the state while the BJP would get 80 seats. The fight is to win a target of at least 101 seats to achieve majority mark. The voter turnout this year recorded was 72.7 as compared to 75.67 in 2013 assembly elections.

The results of Rajasthan and other five key states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be declared on December 11. Going by political analysts, the Congress is having a little edge in Rajasthan due to the anti-incumbency factor and a fact which is well known that in Rajasthan that both the major parties – the BJP and the Congress – come back in power after alternate terms.

Talking about the poll campaign of both the parties, once again for the BJP, the party’s main face was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led several poll rallies in the state to promote party’s campaign and help Vasundhara Raje to once again bag the power. While the elections have finally concluded today, the D-day December 11 is not far away when results will be declared and will finally know who will rule the state for the next years.

Earlier in 2013, BJP grabbed the power in the state defeating the Congress party. Out of 200 seats, BJP secured 163 seats, Congress got 22 while 17 seats were won by independent candidates and others. However, as per reports, BJP is not being seen in a strong state and might lose the state to Congress.

The Congress party-led its political campaign in Rajasthan by recalling the failed promises of the BJP government and hitting upon issues like Alwar lynching case, water problem and other issues, while BJP once again pitched for development and counted the achievements of Vasundhara Raje government.