Rajasthan election results 2018: Voting is underway in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram and winners will be announced by the end of the day by on Tuesday i.e. December 11. Despite Vasundhara Raje’s decades of ruling in Rajasthan, Congress is likely to break the record by taking over Raje’s throne. Though Vasundhara Raje is leading in Jhalrapatan district, media reports have so far said that Congress heavyweight Sachin Pilot is leading with more than 36,000 votes. BJP tried its level best to convince voters but failed to impress and ended up losing the battle of the throne for the next 5 years.

Saffron party’s favourite face from Rajasthan, who was in power for more than 15 years, Raje could manage to beat the Congress party rival Manvendra Singh by only 400 votes. Media reports have pointed out that the BJP’ stalwart arrogance became the major reason of voters turning to Rahul Gandhi’s promise of farm loan waiver. Other issues in state are unemployment are problems faced by Tribal’s in the state. Also, almost all the Rajputs from Rajasthan were against of 65-year-old politician and the BJP party after their popular face Anandpal Singh, a Rajput gangster was killed by the police during an encounter.

As per the latest trends, it seems like the Congress party is all set to form the government in Rajasthan in 2019. Congress has so far bagged 103 seats, while BJP have received 68 seats and others are at 28. Well, the voters who opted for Congress have already started celebrating the victory of party.

