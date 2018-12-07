Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The ruling BJP under CM Vasundhara Raje is certain that the BJP, which is fighting anti-incumbency to retain power, will win the polls in the state. Rahul Gandhi, whose Congress could only claim 21 seats in 2013, had been on an extensive poll campaign in the state and is confident that the grand old party will overthrow the BJP.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The assembly elections, which are a prelude to the final showdown in 2019 for New Delhi, began in Rajasthan today. The battle for Rajasthan is between the Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress. Reports said that the BJP is contesting on all seats in the state while the Congress has left five seats for its allies. The ruling BJP under CM Vasundhara Raje is certain that the BJP, which is fighting anti-incumbency to retain power, will win the polls in the state. Rahul Gandhi, whose Congress could only claim 21 seats in 2013, had been on an extensive poll campaign in the state and is confident that the grand old party will overthrow the BJP.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje voted at a polling booth at her Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district on Friday. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Jaipur.

According to the EC data, 190 candidates from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 28 from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and 16 from the Communist Party of India (CPI) are contesting the polls. Apart from that, 830 Independent candidates are also contesting the polls.

According to the state Election Commission, the voting began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. The Election Commission said that a total of 51,667 polling booths have been set up for 199 Assembly seats in seats with 2274 candidates and 4.74 crore voters.

Here are the live updates of Rajasthan Elections 2018: