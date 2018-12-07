Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The assembly elections, which are a prelude to the final showdown in 2019 for New Delhi, began in Rajasthan today. The battle for Rajasthan is between the Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress. Reports said that the BJP is contesting on all seats in the state while the Congress has left five seats for its allies. The ruling BJP under CM Vasundhara Raje is certain that the BJP, which is fighting anti-incumbency to retain power, will win the polls in the state. Rahul Gandhi, whose Congress could only claim 21 seats in 2013, had been on an extensive poll campaign in the state and is confident that the grand old party will overthrow the BJP.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje voted at a polling booth at her Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawar district on Friday. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Jaipur.
According to the EC data, 190 candidates from the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 28 from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and 16 from the Communist Party of India (CPI) are contesting the polls. Apart from that, 830 Independent candidates are also contesting the polls.
According to the state Election Commission, the voting began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. The Election Commission said that a total of 51,667 polling booths have been set up for 199 Assembly seats in seats with 2274 candidates and 4.74 crore voters.
Erstwhile Royals cast their votes
Erstwhile Maharaja of Jodhpur, Maharaja Gaj Singh cast his vote in the polling booth number 194 in Sardarpura constituency. The Maharaja was accompanied by his wife Hemalata Rajye as the royal couple cast their vote.
Erstwhile royals of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh and his wife cast their votes at polling booth no. 194 in Sardarpura constituency. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/i3Y0zL4yxL— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal casts his vote
Rajasthan Elections 2018: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stands in a queue to cast his vote at polling booth no. 172 in Bikaner.
EVM malfunction reported from Jalore
Voters queued up outside the pooling both number 253 and 254 at Ahor Assembly constituency at Rajasthan's Jalore create a ruckus as EVM malfunction is reported from the booths. The polling process has come to a standstill in the two booths angering the voters.
Rajasthan: Voters create ruckus at polling booth no. 253 and 254 in Ahor constituency of Jalore as voting has been halted following EVM malfunction. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/v67aloFU9B— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
Ashok Gehlot casts his vote
Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot voted at polling booth no.106 in Jodhpur. Voter turnout in Rajasthan stands at 6.11% at 9 am.
Rajasthan: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot cast his vote at polling booth no. 106 in Jodhpur. #RajasthanElections pic.twitter.com/EYKuwrOA6D— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: TRS MP K Kavita queued up for voting
Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency queued up in a line for casting her vote. She is the first female parliamentarian from Telangana.
TRS MP K Kavitha stands in a queue to cast her vote at polling booth no. 177 in Pothangal, Nizamabad. #TelanganaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/3sQskAJzUs— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
Union Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore urges voters to go out and caste their votes
Union Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore voted at the Vaishali Nagar in Jaipur. He urged all the voters to come out and cast their vote saying every single vote counbts and it is our bit in the process of taking the nation forward.
#RajasthanAssemblyelection2018: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore casts his votes at polling booth 252 in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/R0KqDbn95I— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018: Sachin Pilot casts his vote
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot cast his vote in the Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018. On being asked about the probable CM face from the Congress he said that they will decide it once Congress wins the majority in the state.
Sachin Pilot, Congress on CM face from Congress: We will sit and discuss this after our party gets a majority in the election. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/fy6PCtY9D9— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje casts her vote
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje voted at the Jhalrapatan constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections today. The CM while interacting with the press outside the polling booth said that she is certain that BJP will form the government again. She even slammed JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for making derogatory remarks against her.
#Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje on Sharad Yadav's remark 'Vasundhara (Raje) ko aaram do, thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain': To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted&I think even women are insulted pic.twitter.com/dNCO0QLTDX— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018