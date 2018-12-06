In Ratangarh constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been reigning supreme since 2008. BJP's Rajkumar Rinwa overpowered Pusaram Goadara of the Congress in 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections by a hefty margin of 25,000 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 will be held on December 7 where over 4.74 crore voters will come together to cast their votes and the fates of candidates taking part in the electoral battle will be decided on December 11. Among the 200 constituencies in Rajasthan, many eyes will be fixated on Ratangarh constituency which is a part of Churu district. In Ratangarh constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been reigning supreme since 2008. BJP’s Rajkumar Rinwa overpowered Pusaram Goadara of the Congress in 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections by a hefty margin of 25,000 votes.

BJP’s Vasundhara Raje has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, first tenure from 2003 to 2008 and second from 2013 to present. However, a power shift in the state after the 2018 Assembly elections is being heavily touted and the favourites to form the government is the Congress under the leadership of Sachin Pilot.

Ashok Gehlot has served previously (1998-2003 and 2008-2013) as the Rajasthan CM but it is unlikely if he would be called upon to assume the hot seat once again if the Congress storms back to power. It is not even clear whether Sachin Pilot will be the spearhead as the party has refused to put in a chief ministerial candidate in the state.

Ratangarh was previously called Kolasar. It is famous for its grand havelis and handicraft work. Apart from Ratangarh, Churu district comprises the constituencies of Sardarshahar, Taranagar, Sadulpur, Churu, and Sujangarh.

