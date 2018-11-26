Sardarpura Assembly Constituency Elections 2018: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shambhu Singh Khetasar from his home constituency Sardarpura in Rajasthan's Jodhpur constituency. Khetasar had lost the 2013 elections by over 18,000 votes to Gehlot. Gehlot is representing Sardarpura constituency for the last two decades.

Sardarpura Assembly Constituency Elections 2018: Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shambhu Singh Khetasar from his home constituency Sardarpura in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur constituency. Khetasar had lost the 2013 elections by over 18,000 votes to Gehlot. Gehlot is representing Sardarpura constituency for the last two decades. In the last elections in 2013, the BJP had won a majority. This is for the fifth time that Gehlot is contesting from the same seat.

The 200-seat Rajasthan assembly elections, which is going to be a closely fought battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress, are scheduled to be held on December 7, 2018, in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place along with four other states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana – on December 11. The assembly elections in five states are being seen as a semi-final before the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read More