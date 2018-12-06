Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kailash Chandra Meghwal won the constituency during 2013 Assembly elections. He edged out Congress' Alok Beniwal by a narrow margin of 2,300 votes. Both BJP and the Congress are yet to announce the candidates who will contest the 2018 elections.

In the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018, Shahpura constituency in the Jaipur Rural holds paramount importance. The striking factor about the constituency is that it is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kailash Chandra Meghwal won the constituency during 2013 Assembly elections. He edged out Congress’ Alok Beniwal by a narrow margin of 2,300 votes. Both BJP and the Congress are yet to announce the candidates who will contest the 2018 elections.

Although the BJP is the ruling party in nearly 163 constituencies of Rajasthan, many political pundits have touted for a major power shift in the state. And without a doubt, it is the Congress that is expected to sweep through several BJP-ruled constituencies. Alok Beniwal is heavily expected to re-run his candidacy in Shahpura but it will be interesting to see who the BJP will field to give him a fierce competition.

During the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections, BJP registered a resounding victory over its opponents by securing 163 seats while the Congress managed just 21 seats. Vasundhara Raje is the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan and her tenure ends on January 20, 2019. Rajasthan will head into the elections on December 7, 2018, and counting of votes will be conducted on December 11, 2018.

In various opinion polls that have been conducted since August 2018, they project an easy victory for the Congress in the state while some opinion polls have suggested that the Congress will cross the majority mark in the state. The opinion polls have showed that there is a strong anti-incumbency feeling in Rajasthan among the voters but it will be interesting to see how both the parties will fare on December 11.

