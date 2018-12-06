The constituency of Suratgarh is a part of Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district is seen as one of the most prominent of the constituencies in the state and BJP's Rajender Singh Bhadu is expected to win yet again from the seat.

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 are just around the corner and there is much anticipation among both political parties and the voters about it. The elections will be conducted on December 7 and counting of the votes will be carried out on December 11. If the projection of opinion polls is taken into consideration then it is the Congress which is heavily touted to storm back to power and defeat the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

The constituency of Suratgarh is a part of Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district is seen as one of the most prominent of the constituencies in the state and BJP’s Rajender Singh Bhadu is expected to win yet again from the seat. Interestingly, the main competition for the Suratgarh constituency during 2013 Assembly elections was between the BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BSP’s candidates Dunga Ram Gedar lost the electoral battle with Bhadu by a colossal 26,000-vote margin.

The city of Suratgarh was once called Sodal. Apart from Suratgarh, Ganganagar district comprises the constituencies of Anupgarh, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Raisinghnagar, and Sadulshahar.

In 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory by winning 163 seats in the 200-seat state Assembly. On the other hand, the main competitor in the Congress could only manage a paltry return of 21 seats in the elections. However, there is a strong sense that the Congress might end up forming the government this term once Vasundhara Raje’s tenure ends in January next year.

