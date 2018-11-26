Tonk Assembly Constituency Elections 2018: Since the showdown in Rajasthan is going to be between the BJP and the Congress, Yoonus Khan has been pitted against Congress' Sachin Pilot as a minority candidate in Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency. While Yoonus Khan is said to state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's closest confidant, Sachin Pilot is a close confidante of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Tonk Assembly Constituency Elections 2018: The BJP has fielded Rajasthan State Transport Minister Yoonus Khan against state Congress president and chief minister candidate Sachin Pilot from the Tonk Assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Both Khan and Pilot reportedly filed their nomination papers on Monday. Since the showdown in Rajasthan is going to be between the BJP and the Congress, Khan has been pitted against Pilot as a minority candidate in Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency. While Yoonus Khan is said to state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s closest confidant, Sachin Pilot is a close confidante of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The 200-seat Rajasthan assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7, 2018, in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place along with four other states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana – on December 11. The assembly elections in five states are being seen as a semi-final before the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

