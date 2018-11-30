Udaipur Constituency Elections 2018: The competition in Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections is going to take place between BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria and Girija Vyas of the Congress party. BJP has fielded state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria against one of the very loyal Congress leader Girija Vyas, who would be looking to revive her political career.

Udaipur Constituency Elections 2018: The competition in Rajasthan’s Udaipur constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections is going to take place between BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria and Girija Vyas of the Congress party. BJP has fielded state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria against one of the very loyal Congress leader Girija Vyas, who would be looking to revive her political career. According to reports, Girija Vyas shares cordial relations with the Gandhi family. An author by profession, Vyas has been a lecturer at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University of Udaipur and Delaware. So far in her career, she has authored eight books.

BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria has recently said that his party always keep national interest as its priority rather than the party itself. Ahead of the elections, Gulab Chand Kataria said while representing the party pitched for the upliftment of the poor and said that they should get the benefit of government schemes. He also said that the party will be going to elections on the basis of work it has done for the people.

Talking about Udaipur constituency result in 2013, the voter turnout back then was 68.9% where BJP received 56.2% votes and Congress received 38.57% votes. Gulab Chand Kataria of the BJP won the seat in 2013 and the party is once again hoping that he will retain his seat this time too. Going by the 2011 census, Udaipur has a total population of 3,75,860 and according to 2017 voter list, there are approximately 2,33,544 voters who will cast their vote across 216 polling stations.

The Assembly Elections in Rajasthan will be held on December 7 while the results will be declared on December 11, along with the results of four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. These elections are being touted as the semi-finals ahead of the 2019 General Election, as the results will clearly define the current political situation in the country and whose party is having more edge. The elections are extremely important for both BJP and Congress, as for the BJP it will be keen on knowing whether the Modi card is still bringing them votes while for the Congress, it will be another test for Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and whether the party will gain anything for it.

Read More