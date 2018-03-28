The Kerala government has declared that over 1.24 lakh students in Kerala left the caste and religion columns blank at the time of admissions. The compelling figures came into light when Education Minister C. Raveendranath announced that while 1,23,630 students between classes 1 and 10 stated they had no caste or religion, the number of such students in classes 11 and 12 were 278 and 239, respectively.

Reports said that with every passing year, the number of students being admitted to Kerala's private and government schools are claiming that they do not belong to a particular caste or religion

He was responding to Vamanapuram CPM MLA DK Murali, who sought the number of students who preferred not to fill the caste and religion columns at the time of admission. The figures have been gathered from the 2017-18 academic year. According to reports, the data has been collected from over 9,000 schools in the state. However, the government did not provide the region-wise or district-wise classification of the figures.

Kerala has been in the eye of the storm following the ever frequent murders of activists either of the RSS-BJP or of the CPI(M). With growing RSS presence in the state, there have been too many clashes in northern Kerala, in particular. Given this political mobilisation, a large number of Keralites see filling caste and religion columns in forms as practicing caste and taking pride in religion.

