A 10-year-old child died on Friday, April 20 due lack of medical treatment by the doctors in the 10-year-old child dies in UP in government college due to lack of medical treatment by doctors in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased father alleged that the doctors did not provide medical treatment to his on as he did not have money to pay. Yogi Aditynatha's ruling UP has often witnessed such incidents of child deads, which include the death of 290 children in Gorakhpur''s medical college due to lack of oxygen.

According to the National Family Health Survey, infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state in 2015-16 was 64 deaths per 1,000 live births (For representation purpose only)

In Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh a 10-year-old child died in the Government Medical College in Banda district due to lack of treatment on Friday, April 20. According to the allegations, Ram Singh, a resident of Patnehi brought his ailing younger brother to the government medical college where he was denied medical treatment to his brother. According to the deceased father, “doctors did not treat him as I did not have money. They were repeatedly asking for money.”

Similar incident of child deaths were reported in UP’s Gorakhpur which caused massive outcry across the country in August 2017 in a state-run hospital, Baba Raghav Das Medical College in UP’s Gorakhpur in which at least 290 children died, out of which 213 died in the neonatal ICU and 77 in the encephalitis ward due to drop in the supply of oxygen from a storage tank.

ALSO READ: I fear for my husband’s life: Dr Kafeel Khan’s wife on his deteriorating health in Gorakhpur Jail

Family in Banda alleges that their child died after he was not provided any medical treatment in a government medical college. Father says, 'doctors did not treat him as I did not have money. They were repeatedly asking for money' pic.twitter.com/3FcXuIUQYn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2018

ALSO READ: Gorakhpur Hospital fall guy Dr Kafeel Khan says he is being framed by the UP administration

Healthcare in Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh has in the past witnessed much condemnation over mishandling of the death of children killed in Gorakhpur government college, according to the National Family Health Survey, infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state in 2015-16 was 64 deaths per 1,000 live births. A report published by data journalism web portal, India Spend, illustrates that the UP’s per capita expenditure on health in 2013-14, per capita on health in 2013-14 is mere Rs 452 which is 70& of India’s national average.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh to get New Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath plans 500-acre township worth Rs 350 crore

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App