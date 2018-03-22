A 10-year-old minor girl, who has been tortured and sold by her stepmother and elderly father, has been raped by unidentified men multiple times. The girl was later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee when she was found wandering near Jaipur railway station. The girl, who is in a state of shock, is now going through rigorous counselling for her disturbed mental state.

In a shocking incident that has come to light recently, a 10-year-old minor girl after being tortured and sold by her elderly father and stepmother multiple times in Ghaziabad has been raped by many unidentified men in the past four years. The matter came to light when the girl, who was found loitering near Jaipur railway station, was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ghaziabad in December last year. The girl lived with her 60-year-old father, who is a butcher and 25-year-old stepmother in Loni.

According to reports in a leading daily on March 20, the CWC had sent a report to the police in connection with an FIR against the girl’s parents. Also, it has been observing that the girl suffered many burn injuries in her thighs and legs. A CWC member Shalini Singh revealed to TOI, “The girl has suffered a number of atrocities at the hands of her parents and is in a state of shock. The girl’s sufferings increased manifold after her father, a butcher, got married for the second time four years ago.”

ALSO READ: Pension not a subsidy, but a rightful entitlement: SC to Centre on Aadhaar linking

Singh further revealed that she was beaten up brutally at home if she made any mistake in carrying out household chores such as cooking, cleaning, washing. There were times when boiling hot tea was thrown on her. Meanwhile, the CWC has been constantly monitoring the girl as she is in a state of shock for suffering many atrocities under her stepmother and her father. The girl is now being given counseling to recover from the terrible happening that has caused her the sufferings, which has eventually led her to go in a state of shock and has created deep fear in her mind.

ALSO READ: Indian Army jawan shot dead in Uttar Pradesh for protesting over sexual harassment of fellow jawan’s wife

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App