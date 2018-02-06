The much embarrassing incident for JD (S) MLA took place during his visit to ward no 28 under the Gangavathi City Municipal Council limits on the evening of February 4 in Karnataka. The angry mob alleged that the MLA had not visited the constituency since he was elected. The locals further alleged that the MLA paid zero heeds to the basic demands of the people. With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting toilets across the nation, the women in the area said that they still have to go to open area to attend the nature's call.

Frustrated after being denied the basic toilet facilities for years, over 200 women in Gangavati, Karnataka hurled tumblers and slippers at the Janata Dal (Secular) area MLA Iqbal Ansari. The much embarrassing incident for JD (S) MLA took place during his visit to ward no 28 under the Gangavathi City Municipal Council limits on the evening of February 4. Later, huge crowd erupted and slogans were raised against the MLA following which the police resorted to mild caning after which the crowd dispersed.

The tumblers were hurled after MLA Iqbal Ansari tried to address the people of the Koppala district’s Gangavati area. The angry mob alleged that the MLA had not visited the constituency since he was elected. The locals further alleged that the MLA paid zero heeds to the basic demands of the people. The harsh actions from the people were reported after the MLA allegedly went back on his promise of constructing toilets for the locals. Talking to News Minute a local said that five years back, Iqbal Ansari had come to us and assured us that he would construct toilets and also resolve the water supply problem faced by the people.

The two major problems face by the constituency are mostly the shortage of water and toilets. Reports suggested that since past five years, not a single toilet was constructed. With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting toilets across the nation, the women in the area said that they still have to go to open area to attend the nature’s call. The people of the area also claimed that several letters were written to the concerned authorities but no action was taken in regard to the demands made.