At least 11 people died in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Telangana's Warangal district on Wednesday, July 4. According to media reports, the blast was so intense that the entire roof the firecracker factory was blown off.

At least 11 people were killed on Wednesday afternoon, July 4 after a massive fire broke out in a firecracker godown in Warangal Rural district of Telangana, police said. Efforts were made to extinguish the fire and firefighters were also carried out to rescue operations at the gun down near the Kotalingala village. According to the police, around 5 people were reportedly inside the when the fire broke out.

#SpotVisuals: 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot: Collector, Warangal District pic.twitter.com/Oj5rYsJtoO — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

