In a shocking move, an 11-year-old girl died today in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh after she was allegedly slapped by her teacher Rajni Upadhyay in school, which is located in Rasda area. According to the Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, an FIR has been registered against the teacher. Ballia district is a part of Azamgarh Division situated in the east of Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was later admitted to the hospital where died, claimed the family members of the girl | For pictorial representation only |

In a shocking move, an 11-year-old girl died today, on Wednesday, in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh after she was allegedly slapped by a teacher of a private school in Ballia district, the development was two days earlier, claimed police. An FIR (First Information report) was registered against the teacher, Rajni Upadhyay on charges of culpable homicide and for voluntarily causing hurt to the 11-year-old girl, stated Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar. Ballia district is a part of Azamgarh Division situated in the east of Uttar Pradesh.

The family members of the young girl, who studied in grade five in a school in Rasda area, Uttar Pradesh alleged that the teacher Rajni Upadhyay slapped her on February 5, due to which she fainted. The girl was later admitted to the hospital where died, claimed the family members of the girl. They demanded stern action against the teacher and staged a protest outside the school in Rasda area with the body of the young girl.

As per the reports published in the national daily, The Hindu, on 19 January 2018, a physical education teacher of a private school was taken into custody for the death of a 15-year-old boy Narendran after he was forced by the teacher to duck walk, which was taken as a punitive measure against the boy for being late. The young boy, Narendran was studying in grade 10, in Perambur, Chennai.

The case comes under School-related gender-based violence (SRGBV). School-related gender-based violence (SRGBV) can be defined as acts or threats of sexual, physical or psychological violence happening in and around schools. This type of violence is due to gender norms and stereotypes. It can include verbal abuse, bullying, sexual abuse, harassment and other types of violence. SRGBV is widely spread around the world and is common in many societies.