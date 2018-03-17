An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly killing 12 stray dogs and then burying them in the vacant plots of the areas. The incident came to light when a resident of DLF phase 1 contacted Walk for Animal Habitat, an NGO, and informed them about the disappearance of the puppies on March 13.

In a shocking incident surfaced from Gurugram’s posh DLF phase 1, an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly killing 12 stray dogs and burying them in the vacant plots of the areas. The incident came to light when a resident of DLF phase 1 contacted Walk for Animal Habitat, an NGO, and informed them about the disappearance of the puppies on March 13. The president of the NGO then came across to the Gurugram police and reported the incident of killing the one-month-old puppies by an unknown person. She further revealed that the puppies were killed after smacking their skulls with bricks and then buried in three vacant plots.

Amita Singh, the president of the NGO told that bricks were found from the same place where the bodies of dead puppies were found. She expressed her suspicion on a guest house employee or owner who may have done the heinous crime to stop the disturbance caused to the guests as the dogs keep on barking in the night. She further added that the guest house owner has also threatened to harm those who have been taking care of these stray dogs. On Wednesday, the police has registered a case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 11 (3) of Prevention to Cruelty of Animals based on the complaint of animal activist Amita Singh.

Amita Singh and the residents of DLF phase 1 have demanded a strict action against those who killed the puppies and buried their bodies. The Gurugram police is shocked with the magnitude of brutality and have started their probe into the matter. The police have questioned the suspects after lodging a complaint on the basis of which they filed an FIR at the DLF Phase-1 police station. The police said that a strict action would be taken against the criminals after verifying the facts.

