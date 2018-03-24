A 12-year-old girl in Assam's Nagaon district was set on fire after she was allegedly gang-raped by three boys she knew on Friday, March 23. The 3 assailants barged into her place and raped her, threw kerosene on her and later set her on fire. The 3rd accused belongs from the victim's village.

In a horrific incident, a 12-year-old girl was gang raped and set ablaze by 3 youths in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday, March 23. The girl died due to burn injuries at the at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital at night, according to police. 2 of the accused, who are minors and schoolmates of the victim, have been taken into custody. While the 3rd assailant, is on the run, police claimed. As the accused are minors, they will be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The brutal incident took place when the class 5 girl was alone at her home in Lalungaon village. The 3 assailants barged into her place and raped her, threw kerosene on her and later set her on fire. According to the SP of Nagaon district, Shankar Raimedhi, the dying declaration of the girl have been recorded. The 3rd accused belongs from the victim’s village.

On March 17, Nagaon police arrested 8 people for allegedly gang-raping of a 35-year-old woman. Police said the woman in her statement said the 8 men tied her husband to a tree and gang-raped her through the night. According to a report published by IndiaSpend, In 2016 one in four rape cases in India ended in conviction, which is lowest since 2012. India’s conviction rate for rape, at 25.5%, remains low compared to all other cognisable crimes.

