In a dreadful incident which surfaced from Maharashtra, at least 17 people were killed and over 15 are severely injured after the truck they were travelling in hit a barricade on Pune-Satara highway near Khandala on Tuesday morning. Reports said that the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a dangerous turn at a difficult shaped road near Khandala tunnel. The macabre incident took place after crossing the Khambatki Ghat from Satara to Pune. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased, travelling from Karnataka were all labourers, heading to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

“At the turn on the spot, there is a slope. I suspect the driver lost control and drove into the safety wall along the slope. The tempo fell some 8-10 feet off the road,” Hindustan Times quoted assistant police inspector Randive of Bhuins police station under Satara police jurisdiction as saying. The magnitude of the collision was so gruesome that it left the truck into bits and pieces.

17 dead, more than 15 injured after the truck they were travelling in hit a barricade on Pune-Satara highway near Khandala. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5ZN6cCDS46 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

In another such incident which surfaced from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, at least 29 people were killed and several others injured after a school bus fell into a deep gorge in Nurpur. Meanwhile, speaking on the situation, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said, “I’ve been told 9 children died and several got injured in the incident. The Chief Minister spoke with the Chief Secretary, DG and Dy Commissioner. The Rescue operation is underway with the help of locals. I’ve ordered for the magisterial probe.” Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardawaj later confirmed that the death toll has swell to 20.

