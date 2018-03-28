After 18 days of death, Delhi Police exhumed a 30-year-old man's body from a graveyard in Mangolpuri on Tuesday. The decomposed body was dug out after the dead man’s family accused his wife and her lover of killing him on discovering their “extramarital affair”.

In a strange incident, Delhi Police unburied a 30-year-old man’s body from a graveyard in Mangolpuri on Tuesday. The body was exhumed after 18 days of man’s death following a paralytic attack. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the decomposed body was dug out after the dead man’s family accused his wife and her lover of killing him on discovering their “extramarital affair”. The suspicion was raised after the family found out a recorded telephonic conversation and a “fake” driving license after the man’s death.

Report said that the man was married in 2007, and used to live with his wife and two children in outer Delhi’s Begumpur. The family has claimed that the man was not suffering from any illness. According to dead man’s father, his son fell ill on March 6. Before he could reach his maternal uncle’s home for help he had a paralytic attack and was hospitalised. The doctors have claimed that he died of excessive drug use, but the father confidently said he never consumed drugs. The man died on March 9 in the hospital.

The decomposed body was exhumed by the police at the orders of a sub-divisional magistrate, said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). He further added that the police will register an FIR only after receiving the post-mortem report.

“It is too early to comment on the possibility of foul play. The dead man’s family has submitted certain evidence to support their claims, but they are a subject of verification. The autopsy report should help us take the case to its logical end,” said the DCP.

The suspicion grew as the man’s parents decided to clean up his home on March 20. They allegedly discovered his mobile phone and his wife’s “fake” driving license. The father alleged that his daughter in law’s driving license had his nephew’s name instead of his son’s. He further alleged that she was in an extramarital affair with his nephew. After checking the mobile phone, they came to conclude what could have happened in the early hours of March 6.

In his written complaint, the dead man’s father suspected that his daughter-in-law and nephew had planned and gave him some harmful substances that slowly caused his death. The police is still investigating and gathering evidence to justify the allegations made by dead man’s family.

