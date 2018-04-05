Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested an 18-year-old for raping a 3-year-old girl child in his neighbourhood. The incident took place on Monday when accused entered the girl house when he was alone. Police have arrested the accused man and registered a case against him under the POSCO Act and have started its investigation.

Then he dumped the girl the crying child in a box and fled after raping her. Hearing screams of the girl, neighbours rushed to his house, but he didn’t find him there. The neighbours found the girl locked in a box. Soon after the incident, they informed the police, who later nabbed the accused man. The local police have started its investigation and registered a case against accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act).

The police in an official statement said, “The accused realised her theta her parents were away. He lured the child with a chocolate and took her to his house. As the girl started screaming and crying in pain, he got scared and fled. The neighbours rescued the child.” 5 days ago, in a similar incident, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour following which the man was beaten to death by the locals and the girl’s family members.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the area with the police currently investigating the matter. The incident happened in the Chaman Vihar Colony of Loni area of Ghaziabad on Friday at around midnight. The police have arrested two people for the murder of the man identified as Jitendra.

